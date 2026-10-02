Distance between learning today and living tomorrow

The NEET exam question paper leak, and youth protests across India since June, speak volumes about the state of India’s education system. The New Education Policy (NEP), 2020 is itself caught in controversy—with four-year courses teaching students all kinds of superfluous material they hate, as it has actually reduced substantive course content. Students learn less in four years than in the erstwhile three-year undergraduate programme—not to mention mass faculty appointments driven by ideological inclinations. These crises, wrought upon the students, have fed on a rapidly privatising higher education system. The emergence of an unprecedented movement by the Cockroach Janta Party is the outcome.

However, these problems are merely the tip of a systemic crisis in education. India wants to compete with China in deep tech and become ‘viksit’. But far from being able to compete, India’s higher education system has only recently moved to massify enrolment, going from 11 percent gross enrolment ratio (GER) in 2006 to 27 percent by 2017, and 29 percent in 2024—only to achieve extremely low employability and rising graduate unemployment. The irony is that the NEP 2020 still targets 50 percent GER in higher education by 2035.

This massification so far was built upon very shaky foundations: literacy was barely 51 percent when India launched its economic reform programme in 1991, due to a 40-year neglect of school and vocational education—reflecting the blasé approach of policymaking elites to rising child labour. In response, finally, public expenditures on schools rose in the later nineties. First, elementary schooling was universalised by 2010 then secondary by 2015, with gender parity. Rapid school massification ensured learning levels were going to remain poor—as demonstrated for two decades by the annual state of education reports.