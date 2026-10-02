The unwritten way back

The story of India began with the Preamble to the Constitution. It has now become interior decor, a quaint heritage to hang on the wall. But in times of doubt, it focuses the turbulent mind and tells us exactly who’s who and what’s what. It is a document written by and for the people, who “hereby adopt, enact and give to ourselves this Constitution”. No other entity belongs in its remit. There’s no prime minister or president, no election commissioner, no judge, administrator or police officer. These functionaries are subsidiaries created later in the Constitution, instruments by which the people are to secure the Preamble’s objectives of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity. They are public and civil servants, which is what they used to call themselves.

Today, this balance of power seems to have been upturned amidst the uproar about the Chief Election Commissioner and ‘stolen’ elections. It’s a constitutional crisis, because the powerless no longer retain the one instrument of power guaranteed by the Constitution: the vote. If the election watchdog has turned predator and robbed the weak of the right to choose, the latter may as well not exist, and the Constitution is a fantasy for them.

Calls to cancel elections presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar underscore this constitutional crisis. The Cockroach Janta Party has taken the traditional position: hold off on future elections until electoral rolls are restored. Earlier, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had gone further, seeking repolls. But is that even sufficient restoration, without rolling back the actions of governments that may not have a mandate?