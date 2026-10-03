The many fathers of nations, and Mahatma Gandhi

This column is about the phrase ‘Father of the Nation’.

It has been used for Mahatma Gandhi for decades. Rather less now than it used to be, but still in vogue. Do most people who know of it know its origin? Well, history not being a passionately loved subject in today’s generation, most might not be bothered to know it. But if asked to guess who coined it, today’s young are likely to ask tentatively, “Was it not Rabindranath Tagore?” They would understandably mix up the poet’s famous use of ‘Mahatma’ for Gandhi with ‘Father of the Nation’. Only those with a penchant for detail would give the correct answer—Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

By July 1944, World War II was entering a defining moment. The Allied Powers’ determination to take the offensive in Europe and the Pacific was clear. Did the Axis Powers realise this? Military realists among them, we can be sure, did. Be that as it may, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, then in Singapore, was positioning his Azad Fauj, the INA as the Indian National Army was known, alongside the Japanese military machine to enter British India via Rangoon to capture power from the British Raj.

Gandhi and the Congress’ senior leadership had only a little earlier been released after three years in prison following the launch of the Quit India Movement. Personal privations had assailed them, side by side with the immobilisation of prison. Maulana Azad lost his wife while he was in the Ahmadnagar Fort prison, and Kasturba Gandhi died on February 22, 1944, in Poona’s Aga Khan Palace-prison where she and Gandhi were imprisoned. In July, he was in Panchgani, recuperating from his bereavement and an attack of malaria. The nation looked to him to resume the enchained struggle for freedom.