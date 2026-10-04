Bridging the Palk Strait across old divides toward new realities

It was the kind of moment made for a striking poster—or a political meme: Tilvin Silva, ideologue and general secretary of Sri Lanka’s ruling Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), smiling as he was welcomed in New Delhi last week by Vijay Chauthaiwale, foreign affairs head of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If there was discomfort, the cameras recorded only the political significance of that moment.

Here was a man long known—and still able—to stir fierce anti-India sentiment over “Indian expansionism”, now wearing his warmest smile at the start of a familiarisation tour hosted under the BJP’s ‘Know BJP’ programme. The two parties are ideological opposites, and today’s BJP bears little resemblance to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision of Gandhian socialism. Likewise, the JVP, once a revolutionary movement, has gradually shed some of its Marxist-Leninist character.

The BJP’s primary purpose was to strengthen BJP-JVP ties, facilitate an exchange of organisational experiences and formalise dialogue between the two political entities. Silva’s five-member delegation has spent time learning about the BJP’s organisational journey over four decades, its strong grassroots network, promotion of entrepreneurship, innovation and focus on youth, areas the JVP has its own lessons to offer with lived-in examples.

But this coming together is significant for many reasons. Unlike the JVP’s political evolution despite a multitude of misgivings, it may not be compared with that of the BJP’s aggressive ultranationalism and Hindutva ideology. The JVP has made its share of mistakes but, to its credit, has avoided the trap of driving a political agenda steeped in cultural-religious identity. To say the least, it is interesting then to find the JVP’s ideologue in the midst of the modern-day BJP’s outreach programme.