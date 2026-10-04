Faithline | Remembering, rejoicing

Last night was the conclusion of the Jewish festivals of Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah. These festivals follow the week-long Jewish festival of Sukkot. Shemini Atzeret means the ‘Eighth Day of Assembly’ and is a distinct holiday that immediately follows Sukkot. It includes the Yizkor memorial prayer, literally ‘May God remember’ in Hebrew, for departed relatives, and introduces Tefillat Geshem, a prayer for rain, since winter is the rainy season in Israel.

Simchat Torah means ‘Rejoining in the Torah’ and celebrates the conclusion of the annual Torah-reading cycle and its immediate restart, reading from Genesis. Synagogues hold lively processions, including dancing with the Torah scrolls.

The preceding festival, Sukkot, is a seven- to eight-day harvest festival that also commemorates the ‘40 years’ that Israelites wandered in the Sinai Desert after fleeing Egypt. Forty is a symbolic number meaning ‘many’ just as ‘16,000 gopis’ is a symbolic number meaning ‘every soul’. Sukkot means ‘hut’, recalling the temporary shelters that the wandering Jews lived in as homeless refugees. It combines gratitude for the fall harvest with remembrance of divine protection in the wilderness.

So, Jews build a temporary outdoor hut roofed with plant material where they practically live that week. I’ve seen the palm-frond hut built every year for Sukkot in Bombay, in my school, by our Jewish principal. The inside is decorated with attractive harvest produce like oranges, pomegranates and gourds. Warm lighting is the norm, and Indian Jews were known to light diyas, set carefully away from the inflammable walls of the palm hut, and also string up chains of electric lights as is done for Diwali and Gurpurab.