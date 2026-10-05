India’s Rise in Modi era creates opportunities for Chhattisgarh

Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has embarked on a remarkable journey of transformation. Over the past 12 years, the country has expanded its economic and technological capabilities while reshaping its aspirations at home and its standing abroad. From financial inclusion and digital infrastructure to entrepreneurship, manufacturing and space exploration, the Modi era has been marked by an India increasingly confident about its ability to set ambitious goals and build the capabilities to achieve them.

The most consequential change is visible beyond statistics—in the aspirations of India’s people. Young Indians are looking beyond conventional employment towards entrepreneurship and innovation. Women, particularly in rural areas, are moving from being beneficiaries of welfare programmes to becoming earners and entrepreneurs.

Indian enterprises are expanding globally. India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 and initiatives around renewable energy, disaster resilience and the Global South demonstrated a country seeking to contribute solutions to global challenges. Chandrayaan-3’s historic lunar landing provided another powerful symbol of this confidence.

This transformation has been reinforced by the Modi government’s focus on manufacturing and investment. Make in India, followed by Production Linked Incentive schemes, the semiconductor programme and infrastructure expansion, has sought to position India as a competitive global production and tech hub. Investments involving companies such as Micron, Tata Electronics, CG Power, Kaynes Semicon and the HCL-Foxconn joint venture reflect the growing semiconductor ecosystem.