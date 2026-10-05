Messi's last tango in Buenos Aires

After Tuesday, Lionel Messi will never wear the sky-blue-and-white of Argentina again. It’s just a footballer retiring. Yet why does it feel so heavy—even all the way over in India?

The entire world knew well in advance that his career was coming to a close. Everyone cheering him on or even rooting against him at the World Cup final in July knew that was the last time they were seeing him play for his country in a major tournament. This ending is neither abrupt nor untimely. Eduardo Galeano once described a football idol’s time with his fans as “human eternity”. Messi had managed to make his eternity last more than two decades. But knowing that a goodbye is coming does not make it any easier. Especially this one.

The World Cup final itself was never the ending Messi deserved. That post-match image of him unsuccessfully holding back tears while his teammates brawled in the background was the anticlimax to one of the greatest sporting stories of this age. Yet, the tournament had given doubters enough evidence that Messi was the greatest player of the modern era, perhaps even of all time. As Argentina faced defeat against Egypt and England, he seemingly unleashed a mystical force that swung those matches back in his favour. It was as if when his mortal body reached its limits, something otherworldly gently goaded him past them.

And now, 85,000 people will gather at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires to watch him play Benin, a match that will both be a tearful farewell and a celebration of his career. The stadium, where the River Plate club plays, lies next to the brackish waters of Rio de la Plata. On Tuesday night, these waters might be a bit saltier than usual.