The subterranean republic: How prohibition and algorithms built Bihar’s lumpen aristocracy

Along the arterial highways of provincial Bihar and across its algorithmic feeds, the public grammar of power has undergone an unacknowledged mutation. The visual language is no longer shaped by the austere moral authority of socialist mobilization or the quiet social prestige of academic attainment. Instead, public imagination belongs to tinted-glass SUV cavalcades, trailed by private armed retinues and soundtracked to auto-tuned Bhojpuri anthems that brazenly celebrate caste belligerence, firearms, and the swagger of the local Rangdaar (strongman).
Outside the state, this digital subculture is routinely dismissed as provincial kitsch or peripheral social-media noise. Viewed through the lens of political economy, however, it mirrors a profound structural rupture: the wholesale displacement of formal aspirational mobility by an desi-armed, algorithmic lumpen elite.
For decades, despite acute industrial stagnation and recurring agrarian unrest, Bihar preserved an austere but functional social hierarchy. In the absence of large-scale private enterprise, the state’s aspirational apex was anchored in formal civic capital: the gruelling discipline of the civil service aspirant, social reformers, poets, the village school headmaster, the district court advocate, ideological party worker or the hardworking common man. It was an institutional ethos that prioritized statecraft, scholastic labor, and civic legitimacy as the primary currencies of social honour.
That historical compact has collapsed under sustained economic and demographic attrition. The decay of provincial universities and the chronic deficit of white-collar employment triggered a relentless outward migration of human capital. Those with marketable skills, professional ambitions, or the capital to relocate departed for metropolitan corridors. Left behind is a stranded, non-migrant youth cohort trapped in an economic void devoid of formal manufacturing, organized services, or credible meritocratic ladders.
Into this structural vacuum stepped an unintended catalyst: the total prohibition regime enacted in 2016. Instituted with paternalistic rhetoric to curb domestic distress and household debt, the alcohol ban reproduced the textbook distortions of America’s Volstead era. When the state criminalizes an inelastic consumer good without curbing aggregate demand, it does not extinguish consumption; it merely privatizes the rents. Overnight, an immense revenue stream was transferred from the public exchequer into an desi styled & locally armed, informal distribution syndicate.
In sub-divisional towns, the most accessible employer for an undereducated youth is no longer a trade apprenticeship or agricultural enterprise. It is the logistics of contraband. The mechanics of this parallel economy - ferrying consignments across porous borders, navigating unpaved link roads, and managing decentralized home deliveries - offer immediate cash returns that dwarf any agrarian wage. Prohibition did not eliminate supply; it minted a decentralized army of bootleggers, couriers, and muscle.
This subterranean capital quickly forged an ideological apparatus to legitimize itself: the contemporary Bhojpuri digital complex. Turbocharged by cheap mobile data and YouTube recommendation engines, regional music production has mutated far beyond the double-entendres of the cassette era. It has evolved into an aggressive instrument for digital caste assertion and the romanticization of lawlessness. Viral tracks routinely invoke specific caste lineages, threaten violence against rival factions, and glorify the lifestyle of the mafia boss. Misogynistic tropes and violent bravado are not peripheral excesses; they are the algorithmically optimized product, engineered to harvest views through predatory dominance.
When formal institutional avenues to dignity are choked, deviance becomes a rational route to status. The criminal-turned-politician’s armed convoy is not viewed by unemployed youth as a breach of law; it is power rendered visible, sovereign, and seemingly immune to the state. Mainstream political formations across the ideological spectrum actively court these figures for their coercive muscle and caste-aligned vote banks, formally validating the strongman as the supreme civic ideal.
Reversing an ecosystem where criminality operates as both primary employer and cultural currency demands structural policy re-engineering rather than moral sermonizing.
The state must begin by confronting the fiscal reality of its prohibition policy. Historical precedent confirms that absolute bans function primarily as a state subsidy to organized crime. Phasing out the blanket ban in favour of a strictly regulated, high-excise distribution regime would immediately dismantle the financial spine of bootlegging cartels, defund informal street gangs, and restore thousands of crores to an exchequer starving for industrial infrastructure and vocational capital.
Concurrently, enforcement doctrine must pivot from moral policing to financial forensics. Sub-divisional police resources remain tied up in chasing low-level couriers and daily-wage consumers, choking the lower judiciary while cartel financiers operate untouched. Enforcement must shift to intelligence-led asset attachment, invoking money-laundering statutes to freeze the syndicates bankrolling interstate networks.
Finally, cultural reclamation requires deliberate public investment rather than clumsy administrative censorship. The state cannot counter toxic algorithms with bans. Bihar’s languishing cultural academies and universities must actively fund, archive, and digitize the rich, humanist traditions of classical Maithili, Magahi, and authentic Bhojpuri literature. Breaking the algorithmic monopoly of garage studios requires creating viable economic incentives for dignified artistic expression.
Societies do not falter solely through fiscal crises; they decay when an entire generation loses the ability to imagine an honest life that is also a dignified life. For Bihar, breaking the nexus of prohibition rents, algorithmic vulgarity, and lumpen politics is no longer a matter of cultural nostalgia - it is the baseline prerequisite for institutional survival.
Sumit Kumar Vats,
an IIM Raipur alumnus and a political observer