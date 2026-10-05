Two Washington visits that sought to redirect diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s September 23-25 State visit to the US was reminiscent of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s official visit to Washington during September 15-17, 2000. It had been preceded by Bill Clinton’s trip to India earlier that year—the first such US presidential visit in 22 years.

Foreign affairs are instant history nowadays, and Clinton’s and Vajpayee’s back-to-back trips happened 26 years ago. More than a quarter century having elapsed, the intricate details of these visits would today be remembered for drawing any comparison mostly by those who have a professional interest in diplomacy.

Indian public discussions and analyses about Xi’s talks in the White House have so far largely celebrated that this State visit did not produce any breakthroughs or many tangible results. This is in line with popular identification in recent years with India’s illusorily macho foreign policy. Such an attitude puts down anything about China or Pakistan, and casts negatively everything about these two perceived “enemy” countries. This does India and Indians a disservice, because correctly understanding and analysing activities and initiatives in the immediate neighbourhood is critical to India’s own welfare and success.

Vajpayee’s visit 26 years ago was exactly like Xi’s latest travel to Washington in several ways. India was then under an array of sanctions from the 1998 nuclear tests. Barring specialists, most Indians could not have been expected to understand that the sanctions were mandatory and automatic under the Glenn Amendment of the US Congress, read with two other related laws. Only a few of these penalties were waived—through hurried Congressional amendments—as a prelude to Clinton’s trip. Vajpayee rejected arguments even within his party that he should not go to Washington while India was still under sanctions and went ahead with the trip.

Just as Xi did last month. Although one week prior to the Chinese President’s arrival in the White House, US President Donald Trump had signed into law an imperious legislation that authorises 100 percent tariffs on China—and on India—for buying Russian energy.