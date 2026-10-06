Students need to challenge stasis

There is something deeply unsettling about the state of education in India today. What we are witnessing on the streets and within educational institutions across the country are not isolated disturbances; they are symptoms of an anxiety that can no longer be ignored.

Never before have so many young people entered universities, competed in examinations, accumulated degrees and been asked to dream of a better future. Yet beneath this unprecedented expansion lies a growing unease. Students worry that a flawed or manipulated exam can alter their lives overnight; that recruitment processes may remain uncertain for years; that the cost of education and living will keep rising; and that, even after doing everything society has asked of them, there may be no place waiting for them.

This is why Paulo Freire feels remarkably contemporary. Reading Pedagogy of the Oppressed alongside Pedagogy of Hope offers us more than a critique of education. It gives us a language to understand the unease of India’s students and, perhaps, to recognise that what appears as student unrest may also be a deeper crisis of an educational system that has expanded access without necessarily expanding agency, dignity and hope.

Freire begins with a deceptively simple proposition that education is never only about knowledge, it also shapes how we understand ourselves and the world around us. It tells us whose knowledge counts, which questions are legitimate and what kinds of authority should go unquestioned. His famous critique of the “banking model of education” is more profound than a criticism of dull classrooms. In this model, the teacher deposits knowledge and the student receives it. The student learns to reproduce rather than interrogate, to remember rather than investigate, to answer rather than ask.

The danger is not simply that such an education produces unimaginative students but it can also make the existing social order appear natural. If knowledge always comes from above, perhaps authority does too. If the student’s role is to receive, perhaps the citizen’s role is also to obey and this has particular resonance in India, where education is simultaneously an instrument of emancipation and a mechanism through which inequalities can be reproduced.