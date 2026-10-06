West Asia again tests limits of military power

On September 30, the last American troops assigned to the mission against Islamic State left Iraq—23 years after the invasion. Baghdad celebrated, but the harder question remains: can the State disarm militias on its own soil?

Across West Asia, the same gap between military power and political authority persists. Israel holds most of Gaza but has not ended Hamas. Washington has choked Iran’s oil exports but cannot force a deal. Riyadh can bomb Yemen but has not broken the Houthis’ hold on Bab al-Mandeb. The thesis is simple: force wins battles, not political settlements.

The withdrawal followed a timetable negotiated before the current war with Iran. After departing in 2011, American forces returned in 2014 to fight Islamic State. The latest exit allows Iran-aligned factions to claim victory. But Iranian dominance is hardly assured—Iraq’s competing interests and nationalism matter. Even so, the test is whether Baghdad can bring armed factions under effective State authority by its revised June 2027 deadline.

That task goes beyond collecting weapons. Some factions are embedded within publicly-funded security institutions while maintaining independent command structures and economic interests. Kurdish concerns about lost air defences and surviving Islamic State cells compound the risks. At the same time, Iraq’s dependence on Iranian gas and on dollar access via its central bank’s New York Federal Reserve account preserves the leverage of both Tehran and Washington.

The Iran war makes this transition hazardous. US-Israeli attacks began on February 28, killing Iran’s supreme leader and damaging its military capabilities. April’s ceasefire ended 40 days of full-scale fighting, but diplomacy failed to secure a durable settlement. Meanwhile, Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-backed system has survived, despite sanctions and a US maritime blockade. Its capacity to threaten neighbouring infrastructure remains significant.