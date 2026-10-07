Getting on a cycle to ride over bumps on the way

The credit policy has four main points of interest. The first is the repo rate, as it sets the tone for what banks can do on the deposit and lending rates that affect both savers and borrowers.

The second is the stance—which can be neutral or accommodative, or indicate a withdrawal of accommodation. It is a nebulous concept that is of interest more to a market player. One is not sure if it means that in future rates can go up or down. It does not refer to liquidity, as central banks always ensure that there is adequate liquidity.

The third and fourth points of interest are the forecasts of GDP and inflation rate. In these uncertain times, these are even more important than usual as they provide important signals. Normally, forecasts would hold good for at least six months. But with the external environment being quite volatile, views can change every two months. Therefore, these forecasts acquire more importance. Even a 10-basis-point change in forecast in these two variables can signal whether the growth potential or inflation perspective has changed.

Against this background, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has opted for an increase in the repo rate by 25 bps. The decision has been quite unanimous, which is not surprising as in the past, too, there has been a tendency for all six members of committee to form a group-think. Rarely has there been dissent, with just a few instances of only one member holding an opposite view.