An advocate and a gentleman

When a century is captured through K Parasaran’s rich intellectual life and unwavering moral compass, India’s legal history witnesses a rare convergence of span and substance. As he steps into his centenary year on October 9, the scholar-jurist embodies a rare institution by himself.

A polymath non-pareil, Parasaran belongs in the league of extraordinary personalities in post-independence India whose lives and contributions will remain eternally cherished. The distinguished jurist epitomises a rare combination of constitutional scholarship, courtroom advocacy, scholarly wisdom, professional discipline and personal simplicity with remarkable continuity and integrity. A person for whom honours went searching proved that there was substantive meaning in the breadth of his jurisprudential contribution and in the example he continues to set for generations of lawyers.

Parasaran’s journey post 1947 is singular for its accomplishment as well as enduring relevance. Born into a socio-cultural milieu that saw a display of legal excellence with the larger Anglosphere in the backdrop during the last days of the Raj, his ascent to the top echelons of legal practice was a transcendence enabled by remarkable abilities and personal values.

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of Parasaran’s intellectual personality is the coexistence of two apparently distant worlds: the sophisticated architecture of modern constitutional law and the timeless vocabulary of India’s civilisational wisdom.

On his centenary, memory also takes us back to Parasaran’s father Keshava Iyengar, a doyen of the old Madras Bar whose voice was heard in the halls of the then Federal Court of India in New Delhi. The Delhi continuum manifested when Parasaran succeeded Lal Narayan Sinha as the sixth Attorney General of India in 1983.

Though his career peaked in the national capital, Parasaran once thought he would be confined within two Chennai neighbourhoods. During several landmark cases throughout the 1980s and 90s, his practice was a bundle of legal advice, client counselling, contextual analysis and a highly-developed form of persuasiveness that made his submissions difficult to reject. Of particular interest was his entry into the portals of public memory through the First Judges case in 1981, which marked his ascent to a glittering career that made his janmabhoomi proud.