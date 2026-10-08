Operation Epic Fury is an epic failure at home and in Hormuz

Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month, US President Donald Trump laid bare the existential crossroads facing Washington’s seven-month campaign against Iran. Framing the conflict as a choice between signing a post-midterm diplomatic deal or initiating total annihilation, his rhetoric underscored a troubling reality: Operation Epic Fury, launched jointly with Israel in late February 2026, has been an Epic Failure.

Far from delivering the swift, decisive outcome intended, it has created a humiliating stalemate, with global ramifications for the US’s uncertain place in the world and domestic implications for the ruling party in the US. What Washington planned as a high-intensity decapitation effort targeting Tehran’s ballistic missile infrastructure and naval assets has instead evolved into a grinding, multipolar war of attrition.

The US now finds itself caught between an unwinnable air campaign and an unpalatable political compromise, while the global economy buckles under the fallout.

The core vulnerability in the American war effort stems from a fundamental operational mismatch. Unwilling to commit ground troops to a costly land occupation, a step the administration remains reluctant to contemplate for understandable domestic reasons, the US military relies on air dominance and standoff strikes, whose limitations are all too apparent. While stationary infrastructure and conventional naval installations in Iran have been degraded, airpower alone cannot eliminate Iran’s distributed, deeply buried, and asymmetric capabilities.