25 years: A story beyond the goal

In India’s political history, there have been certain personalities whose journeys have extended far beyond the corridors of power. They have shaped their political identities through a long process of organisational work, ideological commitment, public service and nation-building.

Narendra Modi’s political journey can also be viewed through this broader perspective. It is the journey of a volunteer who imbibed the values of public service through the shakha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), built his identity through organisational work in the Bharatiya Janata Party, led Gujarat, and eventually established himself at the centre of national politics as the Prime Minister of India.

On 7 October 2001, Narendra Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. In 2026, he is completing 25 years as the head of a government. During this period, he has continuously worked and contributed towards improving people’s quality of life and advancing the country’s progress.

However, Narendra Modi’s story did not begin in 2001. Behind this long journey lie decades of organisational experience, discipline and ideological training.