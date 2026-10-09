The language of dissent and the politics of power

There is something deeply uncomfortable about watching political protest spill into language that is coarse, mocking or deliberately offensive. Many of us who have grown up believing that disagreement should be expressed with civility instinctively recoil from it. We may even agree with the grievance being expressed and yet find ourselves asking: must political dissent really sound like this? That reaction is understandable. Public language matters. Abuse is not an argument, and humiliation is not a substitute for persuasion. A democracy cannot function if every disagreement descends into personal insult. But there is another question worth asking before we dismiss the language of protest altogether: who decides what constitutes acceptable political language? History suggests that the answer is more complicated than we might think.

The rules of respectable dissent

Every society develops conventions about how dissent should be expressed. Some are formal; most are not. We learn, often without being explicitly told, what constitutes a respectable political argument and what crosses the line into vulgarity, insolence or unacceptable speech. There is nothing inherently wrong with civility. Indeed, democratic disagreement requires a measure of it. But the boundaries of acceptable political language are not always politically neutral. They can reflect the social position, education and institutional access of those who have traditionally been permitted to speak.

The political theorist James C. Scott offers a useful way of thinking about this in Domination and the Arts of Resistance. He distinguishes between the “public transcript” - the language of deference and conformity performed in the presence of power - and the “hidden transcript”: the jokes, mockery, anger and criticism that people express away from power. Scott argues that subordinate groups develop such private languages precisely because speaking openly can carry costs. Occasionally, however, the hidden transcript enters the public square. And when it does, it rarely arrives dressed for a parliamentary debate. The language of protest is often emotional rather than measured, mocking rather than deferential, and deliberately transgressive rather than decorous.