$143-bn boat fails to shield ₹ from shark

The Indian rupee typically makes news twice a year—when it falls, and then when it falls again. And sometimes as it keeps falling. The first dip is hailed by the regime-friendly as economy-friendly; the second triggers alarm across household and national budgets. This year has been no different. The political economy was shaken and stirred when the rupee crashed through barriers in May to touch 96.96 to the dollar.

The wise folks in Delhi could well have borrowed Chief Brody’s line from Jaws: the rupee was “gonna need a bigger boat”. The RBI dusted off the 2013 formula and floated a risk-covered dollar deposit scheme. Bankers expected $70-80 billion. The window drew $143.5 billion. On September 3, the rupee firmed up to 94.28; reserves touched a record $785.7 billion.

That did not change the equation. The US Fed raised rates, Brent went past $100 a barrel, the US 10-year yield touched 5.34 percent, and reserves fell $50 billion in four weeks. The RBI raised rates by 25 basis points, the first in nearly four years. The rupee closed the week at 96.72, a whisker from its May low. A one-year forward prices the dollar at ₹ 100.5. The century is already on the screen.

There is, as Milton Friedman reminded us, no such thing as a free lunch. The defence of the rupee carries a cost that feeds the loop. Every FCNR dollar came with a promise of redemption between 2029 and 2031. The RBI’s net short forward position, dollars it must hand back, swelled to a record $200 billion in August.