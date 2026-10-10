A curfew does not make the street empty of questions

Suppose everyone who reads this column is alive and well in 2047. How old will you be? I’m positive that young cockroaches are avid readers of newspapers, so there will be some who can still light up a dance floor! But it’s a fair guess that the spectrum will lean towards silver, with even a few centenarians in the mix. Not to worry.

Carmen Herrera sold her first painting at 89. So, wishing everyone a productive life ahead! But spare a thought for those who will be India’s real protagonists. As the poet Iqbal suggested in the context of democracy, let’s count them before we weigh them. Nearly 800 million Indians under 30 right now. Another 450 million or so to be born in 20 years. A billion and a quarter. Can anyone say 2047 will not belong to them?

It’s flattening to paint real young people as the sort of abstract demographic that Niti Aayog mavens and television anchors may prefer. But here goes—our present batch of youth is a quarter of India’s current population. And they clearly have opinions. Not just about how 2047 should turn out, or 2037, nor even 2029.

They have ideas about how 2026 should turn. Not every young person is on the same side, to be clear, nor are the platforms they fashion free of political choices and calculations. What strikes me, though, is the sheer number of young men and women who are showing up.