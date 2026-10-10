India seeks a partner, not bully

Shakespeare warned in Coriolanus that “friends now fast sworn, whose double bosoms seem to wear one heart” can, “on a dissension of a doit, break out to bitterest enmity”. Two centuries later, in 1848, Lord Palmerston told the UK House of Commons that nations have no eternal allies and no perpetual enemies, only eternal interests. India spent a quarter century under an illusionary conviction that it had graduated from America’s waiting room to its drawing room. Tragically, Donald Trump during his second stint is now showing New Delhi the door it came in through.

The latest surgical strike came last week from the White House itself. Speaking to the press, Vice President J D Vance announced that eight companies had been suspended from the US labour department’s PERM programme, the gateway to employer-sponsored green cards. Singling out Microsoft, he declared, “You cannot lay off American workers and then replace them with foreign indentured servants.”

It’s not a coincidence. It had a hidden message because seven of the eight—Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL and Cognizant—were steered by Indians or people of Indian origin, with CapGemini the lone exception.

Indenture is a word that once shipped more than a million Indians to the cane fields of Fiji, Mauritius and the Caribbean, and flinging it at the engineers who write America’s software is a tight slap with a very long memory. The ministry of external affairs was right to call it deeply offensive.