World Mental Health Day | With the affected, for the affected

The World Mental Health Day has been observed since 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health with a particular theme every year. The theme for 2026 is ‘Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change’. It gives an opportunity to meaningfully engage with people with lived experience (PWLE) of mental health conditions. The theme also recognises their knowledge as a vital form of expertise and calls for their voices to shape the policies, services and decisions that affect their lives.

Lived experience is what someone has experienced personally, especially when it gives the individual knowledge or understanding that people who have only heard or learnt about such experiences do not have. In mental health, it is the unique knowledge and expertise gained from personally going through challenges or distress.

Lived experience offers an understanding of mental health conditions that textbooks and the existing literature data cannot capture. PWLE bring knowledge that cannot be gained from professional training or research alone. Personal stories should be treated as valuable insights to improve peer-led approaches and community support. Their expertise is essential to helping mental health systems to identify barriers that others may overlook. Lived experience takes many different forms—one person cannot speak for everyone.

It inspires hope by showing others that recovery and growth are possible through shared human connection. It improves care by helping design services and policies that reflect what people actually need during recovery. It helps ensure that policies, services and programmes respond to people’s actual needs and circumstances.