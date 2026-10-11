Faithline | Mischief and moksha

With October softness in the air, a couple of monkeys have taken to revisiting my balcony. They enjoy tearing leaves and eating flowers, which I, naturally, don’t like at all. I have to tell myself sternly that they, too, are jiva-jantu looking for food, and that their natural habitat is steadily eroding, which is why they forage in human habitation, poor things. And it is Dussehra month, so perhaps they have been sent to test my epic commitment?

Some people seem to get along well with monkeys. I don’t think I’m in their happy number, although I love going to Vrindavan, despite the monkey menace being so strong that the only way to deal with it is to treat it as a game, a lila within the lila.

That puts you on a piquant epic footing. So I walk myopically down the kunj galis, the narrow lanes of Vrindavan, with my glasses off my nose because the monkeys there love to snatch at eye-crutches. You have to bribe them with a mango tetrapak to get them back; that’s their established rate. I’m swathed in my most voluminous dupatta to hide my flowers and offerings on the way to the temple and the prasad on the way out.

Avoid eye contact with monkeys looking to mug you, wear your bag aslant, wear chappals you can shed easily at the temple door and walk purposefully, not like a goggle-eyed hick on his first visit to the big city. These rules are funnily similar to the instructions I got on my first visit to New York in the 1990s to avoid being mugged.

So, Darwin had a point about evolution, you think, as you follow your nose to where the smell of roses grows stronger with every step. Inside the sanctum, well away from the monkeys prowling outside, you can make eye contact for as long as you like with Banke Bihariji, who lives to look at us, and whose priests ritually pull a curtain across every few minutes. They say it’s to keep him on his pedestal; otherwise, he may jump off to dance in our midst, as he did before he took the road to Mathura and plunged us into Kaliyuga when his avatar ended. This vividly brings back the Marathi abhang, ‘Namadeva kirtan kari, Premabhara naatse Panduranga’, meaning, ‘Whenever Namdev sings, Krishna lovingly dances’.

Though I’m wary of monkeys, I’m willing to believe that they have certain affinities with us. This is because of a true story from the 1920s. I heard it from the Carnatic violin duo Lalitha and Nandini about their guru Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer (1908-2003), the grand old man of Carnatic music whom Ustad Amjad Ali Khan described as a “fakir aadmi”.

Lalitha and Nandini, who played for the great Western violinist Yehudi Menuhin and passed Western classical music exams at Cambridge with honours, told me that their guru stayed in Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu when he was a young man. This town is the birthplace of the three saintly Carnatic composers Thyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Shyama Shastri.

On the thinnai or sit-out of a little house across the street, an old lady would recite the Ramayana every morning with her eyes closed. A baby monkey would appear from nowhere, lie quietly on her lap and scamper off just before she opened her eyes.