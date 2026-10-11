Gandhi and the grammar of moral protest

Why India’s rulers and protesters alike need to rediscover the moral discipline of satyagraha.

What does the barricading of the national capital on October 10 show? The Indian State is as mighty as ever. No doubt, as was the colonial State. But does that mean that it is impervious to the moral force of satyagraha?

In fact, every takhta palat, change of regime is backed by a moral force. Herein lies the difference between anarchy, violence or chaos and peaceful, principled protest, or, satyagraha.

Insistence on truth is the precondition of every fight for justice, every resistance to oppression, every struggle against curtailment of liberty.

The moot point, however, is whether either the government or those protesting against it recognise this difference.

When invited to deliver the keynote address at the Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston, Texas just after Gandhi Jayanti, I framed my remarks around three questions. Why is such a museum important? Why is Gandhi being cancelled in the country of his birth? And why does Gandhi persist not merely in India but overseas?

I argued in The Death and Afterlife of Mahatma Gandhi that Gandhi cannot be appropriated. Not by the Congress, not by the BJP, nor any other political party. Because Gandhi was not an ideologue but an exemplar.

On the walls of the Houston museum are emblazoned Gandhi's 11 ashram vows, the ekadash vrata. I asked my audience how many had seriously attempted to practise even one.

The first five were traditional Indian ethical disciplines: satya (truth), ahimsa (non-violence), brahmacharya (self-restraint), asteya (non-stealing) and aparigraha (non-possession). Significantly, Gandhi placed truth, not non-violence, first. The remaining six are sharira-shrama (bread labour), asvada (control of the palate), abhaya (fearlessness), sarva-dharma-samabhava (equal respect for religions), swadeshi (self-reliance) and asprishyata-nivarana (free from untouchability).

I had myself tried to practise just one of these vows: truth. And found even that extraordinarily difficult. In fact, for me that one vow is sufficient, at least for this lifetime.

The point is simple. Gandhi cannot be reduced to a slogan, statue or ritual. To invoke him is to accept a demanding moral responsibility. Unless we are prepared, however imperfectly, to practise even a fraction of what he did.

This brings me to the grammar of protest.