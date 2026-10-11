The diesel pact, double standards and the price of strategic partnership

India has earlier faced punitive US tariffs for buying Russian oil, including an additional 25% levy imposed in August that took the overall tariff burden on Indian goods to 50%, alongside threats of further secondary tariffs. Washington’s argument has been that Russian energy helps sustain Moscow’s war effort. Yet when domestic fuel prices became a pressing concern, the US turned to Russian diesel and issued a licence to permit the imports. The circumstances may differ, but the underlying question of national interest is the same.

The Trump-Putin diesel pact vindicates India’s position, which has consistently been that its energy choices must reflect the welfare of its 1.4 billion citizens and the requirements of its economy. Trump’s justification mirrors the logic India has invoked for its Russian crude purchases: affordable fuel is a legitimate domestic priority. If the US can weigh energy security against its wider objectives, India has the same right to do so. The principle either cuts both ways, or neither.

The pact exposes the limits of Washington’s campaign to use secondary tariffs to shape other countries’ energy choices. SRIA remains in force, and the US may still impose tariffs on India and other countries within its scope. The diesel licence does not repeal SRIA or dismantle the wider sanctions regime. It does, however, reveal the discretion with which restrictions can be applied when American interests demand it. A policy that demands sacrifice from others while reserving exceptions for oneself undermines its own credibility. Any move to penalise India for buying Russian energy will now face an obvious question: why should Washington enjoy an exemption it denies others?

SRIA embodies the illogic of forced trade: deploying tariffs, financial leverage and economic coercion to shape the commercial decisions of sovereign states. Every country pursues its national interests. The question is whether Washington can compel others to accept constraints it relaxes for itself. India’s energy security cannot be subordinated to another country’s domestic political pressures, still less to a standard that Washington does not apply to itself.

The diesel pact could ease price pressures in some markets, although the additional volumes may have only a limited effect on global prices. India should welcome any genuine easing of supply constraints. As a major energy importer, it has a direct interest in affordable fuel. Diesel underpins freight, agriculture and small industry, and its cost affects prices across the economy. Yet, the significance of the pact lies less in its immediate market impact than in what it reveals about the relationship between energy security and sanctions policy.

The implications extend to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership of 2020. Washington has treated its own need for affordable energy as sufficient reason to adjust policy, while questioning India’s equivalent calculations. That discrepancy belongs squarely in bilateral discussions. A genuine strategic partnership must accommodate differences over commercial choices without turning them into tests of loyalty. Strategic cooperation loses credibility when economic pressure becomes a means of demanding compliance on issues where national interests diverge.

The timing, with US midterm elections approaching on November 3, also highlights the importance of domestic political pressures. High fuel prices affect voters directly, giving the Trump administration an incentive to demonstrate that it is acting. The precise weight of electoral considerations in the decision is difficult to establish, but the broader lesson is clear: US policy, like that of other major powers, is shaped by domestic imperatives and can change when those imperatives change. India must plan accordingly rather than mistake strategic rhetoric for a guarantee of consistency.