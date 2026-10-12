Make India the HQ of global infotech calls

These capabilities cannot always be developed locally at the speed at which technology is evolving. Nor are they evenly distributed across countries. The temporary movement of specialised talent can help build local capabilities through knowledge transfer, training and joint development.

Expertise must be able to move quickly across borders. Tying that movement to the politics of immigration slows down innovation for everyone.

It is time to retire the old story that Indian IT was built on low cost. Cost opened the door. In fact, what kept clients coming back for three decades was capability, at a depth and scale that no other country can match. That is the advantage India has built, and it is what companies and countries around the world rely on today.

That advantage is about to matter more.

The opportunity today for enterprises is architecture, orchestration, product engineering, cybersecurity, AI implementation, industry solutions, and, eventually, ownership of products and intellectual property. Indian teams today are already deciding what gets built.

The key proof points to this are global capability centres (GCCs). India remains the leading global destination for GCCs with 2,117 of them employing over 23 lakh professionals and generating more than $98.4 billion in annual revenue, with 517 global titans already running GCCs in the country. US-headquartered enterprises account for 53 percent of India's established GCC presence. Europe accounts for a third of India’s base with 166 global titans already operating as GCCs. Beyond the Western corridors, global titan GCCs across the Asian continent are already eyeing to open their capability centres in India.

For 30 years, growth in revenue and growth in headcount travelled together. As AI lifts productivity, that link has weakened. Therefore, we need a new definition of success: India must host global decision-making along with more architects, products and IP built here.

If every nation is investing in its own capability, India must do the same, and with greater urgency. According to Nasscom's Strategic Review, India's domestic tech revenue grew nearly 8 percent in 2025-26 to $69 billion, outpacing exports, which grew at 5.6 percent to $246.4 billion.

The government has laid some useful groundwork. Over the past five years, India has pursued nine free trade agreements covering 38 countries. Agreements and negotiations involving the UK, the European Union, Australia and other economies are creating new possibilities for technology and services trade. Technology partnerships with the US (iCET and TRUST), Japan, France, Germany and Switzerland span AI, semiconductors, cyber security and critical minerals.