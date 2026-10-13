Missing in India: The aesthetics of beautiful minds

This column is full of stories. Many people today may think of anecdotes as part of an obsolescent past. Stories, however, can be life-giving and form a fruitful pedagogy. This article is an attempt to use stories to create a new sociology of science. I want to illustrate that stories are not just imbued with an aesthetic value; they add to our sense of knowledge, too.

Between the 1960s and 1990s, science in India had a certain charm, a sense of magic, and a certain sense of aesthetic. One of the best examples I can think of is the work of scientists in the Raman group. One thinks in particular of K S Krishnan. Here are two stories I found while working on my book on the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research’s National Physical Laboratory.

The first one occurred in the early 1950s. Krishnan, NPL’s first director, is driving into office one morning in his old Studebaker car. He suddenly stops and jumps out excitedly as he sees a bunch of men cutting a tree in the NPL campus. He rushes towards them and asks, “Why are you cutting it?” They say, “The contractor and the architect asked us to, as the tree is asymmetrical.”

Shocked with the reply, Krishnan stood still for a while before replying, “I, too, have studied symmetry. You create symmetry not by cutting down a tree, but by planting a third one.” Krishnan celebrated this sense of aesthetic that dominated science.

I still remember Jawaharlal Nehru rushing from Parliament to the NPL office to gossip with Krishnan, with Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar following close behind. They were among the scientists of that era who gave science a sense of celebration, a sense of eccentricity.

At that time, ecology almost served as science. And aesthetics almost served as a part of the ecology of justice.

One of the best stories I can think of in this context is one my father told me. We were sitting one evening out in the garden in Jamshedpur when the Tata Steel plant started pouring out slag, the molten-red by-product. A few minutes later, the nearby forest went up in flames as the tribals, while doing shifting cultivation, had set it on fire. My father watched the two phenomena—the forest fire and the molten steel—and suddenly said, “Each needs to respect the other—both need to survive, to talk to each other.”

He pointed out that if the tribal didn’t survive along with Tata’s tale, a deep sense of ecological defeat and injustice would be created. It must be noted that Tata Steel, in its early years, had a department of ‘tribal metallurgy’ that could polish steel in an exceptional, age-old way.

This sense of aesthetic and eccentricity dominated science in that era. It was not regimented. And in this context, I want to bring up a third series of idiosyncratic narratives.