Climate action whose time is here

Successful environmental treaties have a peculiar disadvantage: the disasters they prevent never become news. The Montreal Protocol, agreed in 1987, has put the ozone layer on the path to recovery. It has also helped avert a much hotter planet. Yet its capacity to do more remains underused, just when governments are starved for actionable ideas to slow warming.

On October 15, the Kigali Amendment to that treaty turns ten. The anniversary demands attention for reasons extending far beyond its storied achievements in regulating harmful chemicals. Montreal shows that countries can agree to binding obligations and help poorer economies meet them. It also shows how to strengthen those obligations as better technologies become available. The next decade should put that experience to greater use.

For those with more salt in their hair than pepper, the treaty's primary achievement remains vividly familiar. Chemicals used in products from aerosol sprays to refrigeration to insulating foams were destroying the ozone layer that shields life from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Countries have since phased out nearly 99 percent of banned ozone-destroying substances. If current policies hold, as history suggests they will, ozone will return to 1980 levels by around 2040 across most of the world, with Antarctica following around 2066.

The Montreal Protocol’s second achievement is less widely appreciated. Many of the banned chemicals were also powerful greenhouse gases, a threat Indian scientist Veerabhadran Ramanathan identified in 1975. Removing them prevented enormous additional warming. Healing the ozone shield also protected the ability of plants and soils to store carbon, which greater ultraviolet exposure would have damaged. Analysis published in Nature calculated that, together, these effects could avert roughly 2.5°C of additional warming by the end of this century compared with a world without the binding ozone controls. That is a measure of the catastrophe avoided.

In 2006, over a long lunch in Cairo, Mostafa Tolba, the Egyptian scientist and former UN environment chief who helped forge the treaty, gave one of us a useful explanation for its success. Montreal was a “start and strengthen” agreement. It began with limited cuts. Experience built confidence, allowing governments to adopt more demanding obligations.

That approach had effective institutions behind it. Scientific panels assessed the danger and experts examined substitutes. Binding schedules gave industry the confidence to invest. Developing countries received more time, alongside financial assistance through the Multilateral Fund. The bargain recognised that an obligation becomes credible when countries have the means to fulfil it. Success depended on sustained work after the agreement was signed.

When some chemicals introduced as replacements—hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs—spared the ozone layer but warmed the atmosphere, governments applied Montreal's logic and brought them under the treaty. Full implementation of the resulting Kigali Amendment could avoid up to 0.5°C of warming by 2100, proving that a framework designed for one atmospheric crisis could be retooled to tackle another.

The urgency now lies in how quickly such gains can be secured. Carbon dioxide (CO₂) accumulates, and reaching net zero emissions remains essential to stop the additional warming it causes. Cutting short-lived pollutants such as HFCs, methane , and black carbon soot, however, can slow warming quickly over the next few decades while the energy transition proceeds. This matters as the accelerating rate of warming is increasing the risk of changes that will be difficult to reverse, including the loss of major ice sheets that are now reflecting significant incoming solar radiation. For farmers and other Indians who earn their living outdoors, slowing the rise in temperature over the next decade is an immediate economic as well as health concern.