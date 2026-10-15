Climate action whose time is here

Successful environmental treaties have a peculiar disadvantage: the disasters they prevent never become news. The Montreal Protocol, agreed in 1987, put the ozone layer on the path to recovery. It has also helped avert a much hotter planet. Yet its capacity to do more remains underused, just when governments are starved for actionable ideas to slow warming.

On October 15, the Kigali Amendment to that treaty turns 10. The anniversary demands attention for reasons extending far beyond its storied achievements in regulating harmful chemicals. Montreal shows that countries can agree to binding obligations and help poorer economies meet them. It also shows how to strengthen those obligations as better technologies become available. The next decade should put that experience to greater use.

For those with more salt in their hair than pepper, the treaty’s primary achievement remains vividly familiar. Chemicals used in products from aerosol sprays to refrigeration to insulating foams were destroying the ozone layer that shields life from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Countries have since phased out nearly 99 percent of banned ozone-destroying substances. If current policies hold, as history suggests they will, ozone will return to 1980 levels by around 2040 across most of the world, with Antarctica following around 2066.

The Montreal Protocol’s second achievement is less widely appreciated. Many of the banned chemicals were also powerful greenhouse gases, a threat Indian scientist Veerabhadran Ramanathan identified in 1975. Removing them prevented enormous additional warming. Healing the ozone shield also protected the ability of plants and soils to store carbon, which greater ultraviolet exposure would have damaged. Together, these effects could avert roughly 2.5°C of additional warming by the end of this century compared with a world without the binding ozone controls. That is a measure of the catastrophe avoided.