How a murderer revealed the open veins of Punjab

The near-unanimous support for a call to shut down a state spoke volumes of the raw sentiments festering behind the immediate cause. A number of political parties, farmer organisations and religious bodies joined the call for a Punjab bandh on Thursday following the killing of anti-drugs activist Parvinder Singh Jhota on Tuesday. Jhota’s family had called for the bandh after he was allegedly killed by a pharmacist selling substances used by abusers in Mansa, a town close to the Rajasthan border.

Jhota, which translates to ‘bull’, had been added as a title to his name by the popular activist who had cured himself of addiction and had become a dedicated crusader against drugs. His modus operandi in this mission was to record the illegal sale of drugs on his mobile and share it on Facebook Live. Ironically and shockingly, his own killing, too, was recorded during one such session.

A wave of protests followed in this southern Punjab district. Mobs set the accused person’s shop on fire. The district authorities demolished a portion of his house while purportedly searching for shop owner Ashwani Kumar, who belonged to Rajasthan and was eventually arrested there. Jhota's father indignantly refused to cremate his son's body while calling for a state-wide bandh, which the Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and Waris Punjab De supported.

The event added fuel to a long-burning fire ahead of the state Assembly polls early next year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vowed strict punishment for the accused as opposition leaders accused the ruling party for a breakdown of law and order in the state. A meeting has been scheduled for Friday to review the implementation of the state’s various anti-narcotic drives.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh stepped up his criticism of the Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party administration in a sharp statement that the state seems to be without “political leadership as well as a lack of will among the police”. Recent times have also seen killing of policemen with two assistant sub-inspectors shot down in the span of two weeks in Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts. The latest victim, who was returning home on a motorcycle Sunday evening, was the fifth policeman to be shot dead this year.