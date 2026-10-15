Pincer move needed for atmanirbharta in atmaraksha

In 1775, the East India Company set up a Board of Ordnance in Fort William, Kolkata. In 1787, a gunpowder factory was established at Ishapore (Ichhapur), followed by a Gun Carriage Agency at Cossipore (Kashipur), which began production in 1802. By 1947 there were 18 such ordnance factories, and by the time they were corporatised in 2021, there were 41.

Remarkably, the economic structure of the system barely changed after independence, and weapons production remained entirely State-run and State-owned. The factories came under the ministry of defence in 1948, and a department of defence production was set up in 1962. The Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951 brought arms and ammunition under industrial licensing. Even the 1991 reforms kept all types of defence equipment reserved for the public sector. Only in May 2001 were Indian private firms let in.

A defence market has one buyer: the armed forces. When that buyer faces a single State-owned seller, neither side has much incentive to economise. In the absence of competition, the ordnance factories had no incentive to cut costs or invest in efficiency. It was estimated that Indian-built aircraft such as the MiG-21 and the Gnat cost 150-190 percent of what it would have cost to import them.

Therefore, dependence on imports followed from the public sector’s inability to supply what the armed forces needed at a competitive price. India was the world’s largest arms importer in 2018-22 and the second-largest in 2021-25. The price of this dependence was paid in crises. In every urgent purchase during the Kargil war, recalled the then Army chief General V P Malik, suppliers “exploited us as much as they could”. One country, asked for a few guns, “supplied refurbished old weapons” from another—“we were given 1970-vintage ammunition”.

Over the past decade, the government has chipped away at this from two directions: making the incumbents behave like companies, and letting in challengers. The first was the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board. Committees headed by T K A Nair, Vijay Kelkar and Raman Puri had all recommended it. Yet only on October 1, 2021 did the management, control, operations and maintenance of the 41 factories pass to seven wholly-government-owned companies.

As companies, they now enjoy more operational freedom and flexibility. The units had run up losses over three years preceding corporatisation. In their first six months as companies, six of the seven reported profits. Exports by the new companies went from ₹82 crore in 2022-23 to ₹1,977 crore in 2023-24.

The second was making it easier to do business. An industrial licence for defence items used to be valid for seven years. Since 2015, the validity is for 15, extendable to 18. Arms Act licences are now valid for the company’s lifetime, provided it sets up its plant and meets other conditions within seven years. No licence is required for manufacture of any parts or accessories in the defence sector, unless the items are specifically listed.