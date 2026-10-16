Dark clouds in the economic silver lining

India’s growth prospects have brightened just as the world economy is becoming a more expensive place in which to borrow. This month, the IMF has raised its growth forecast for India to 7 percent, while the World Bank and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development put it at 7.1 percent this financial year. These assessments recognise the economy’s resilience. But rising prices and interest rates will test how widely, and how durably, that growth translates into prosperity.

Across the US, Britain and Japan, governments are paying more to borrow for the long term. The IMF reports that the average interest rate on 10-year government bonds across the G7 rose by more than one percentage point between February and September, reaching its highest level in nearly two decades. These movements may seem remote from an Indian household’s concerns. Their consequences will arrive through loan repayments, employment, prices and government budgets.

Several forces are at work. Expensive energy is reviving inflation. Governments need money for defence, ageing populations, infrastructure and existing obligations. Meanwhile, enormous investments in artificial intelligence are competing for finance. Lenders are demanding greater compensation for committing their money for years, particularly when inflation and public debt make future returns less certain.

Japan adds another complication. For years, exceptionally low Japanese interest rates encouraged investors to borrow in yen and invest elsewhere, including in emerging markets. As Japanese borrowing costs rise, this strategy becomes less attractive. A strengthening yen can also make repayment more expensive. Positions built gradually can be reversed abruptly, transmitting selling pressure across countries whose underlying economic conditions may have changed little.

The AI boom is encountering its own financing test. Building data centres requires vast spending on chips, electricity, cooling and land, often well before revenues arrive. The largest technology companies have substantial earnings, but borrowing has become increasingly important across the expanding network of infrastructure providers and newer firms. Higher interest charges make uncertain future profits harder to justify.