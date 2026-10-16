Rereading the book of democracy

What’s the plan, Rahul Gandhi was asked. He replied that tandava, the cosmic dance of destruction and creation, does not need a plan. The cosmos knows the steps already. It’s fortunate that he gets it, because after the dancing is over, his party is likely to play a key role in restoring the Indian political system.

That’s assuming that the protesters remain steadfast and that all else remains constant in a turbulent world. If so, it’s an educated guess that the Modi government’s repressive actions would backfire and that power may slip from its fingers sooner rather than later.

Young protesters may not have a plan, but they know exactly what they want: systemic change. Goodbye to the ossified politics of pervasive corruption, outdated hierarchies and rituals, and absurd totems and hatreds. That means dismantling the very foundation—India’s culture of distrust, which is a colonial hangover from when the rulers and the ruled were species apart.

Democracies which were not preceded by colonialism are usually trust-based cultures. What the citizen says is believed and the onus to prove otherwise is on the government. In contrast, Indian citizens are presumed guilty until proven innocent and the onus of proof is on them. Many of India’s chronic disorders flow from this differential.

The Congress is the right party to dismantle this superstructure, because it erected most of its beams and girders. Not because it is particularly vile, but because it has had the advantage of time—it has been in power much longer than the competition. The BJP has been spectacularly anti-democratic—its run rate is much higher, but its innings has been far shorter.

India’s police and paramilitaries are earning disgrace globally for indiscriminately detaining and assaulting thousands of peaceful protesters, bystanders, women and even children on the orders of their political masters. This is inevitable because in the absence of reform, they are still performing the role of a colonial force subjugating a native population.

Calls for police reform reached a crescendo in 1977, following extreme brutality during the Emergency. The actress and activist Snehalata Reddy died following ill-treatment for eight months in jail without trial. The engineering student P Rajan died under torture. These were only the most shocking cases.

The National Police Commission was formed in 1977 to professionalise the force and insulate it from political pressure. Four committees and commissions were appointed since then, a PIL was filed by the senior police officer Prakash Singh and the Supreme Court issued directions in 2006. Compliance has been incomplete.

So now, students, activists, MPs and journalists, many of them women, are being abused and physically and sexually assaulted by the police and paramilitaries. Would a future Congress-led alliance be willing to enforce police reforms―and renounce the ability to use the force as a private army?