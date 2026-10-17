What’s in a name? could be roots in southern india

Names are a fascination. And names in India’s south particularly so. For they incorporate the place of the named one’s origins, anticipating GPS. They bring into play not just names of cities, towns and villages, but also suburbs. But I should say, ‘They used to bring’, for the practice has gone out of active use.

I was reminded of the mode when reading senior advocate Raju Ramachandran’s alluring new book 14 Lawyers: Portraits from the Bar. He tells us that his father’s name was Triplicane Natarajan Ramachandran. Triplicane, the Anglicised form of Thiruvallikeni in Madras, is one of the city’s famous suburbs. It led me to wonder if there are people named after other locations in the city—for instance, the one famed for its orthodoxy, Mylapore.

One of the great advantages of Wiki and Google—which together can be called Woogle of Gooki—is that you can, with just one or two clicks, get answers to such questions. Indeed, there was Mylapore Gowri Ammal (1892-1971), a greatly revered name among Bharatanatyam exponents. Having danced in Mylapore’s Kapaleeswarar temple for decades, her name was as inseparable from Mylapore as Mylapore was from her name.

Then there is the city’s once-sylvan locality of Adyar, so named after the river that flows through that suburb. It has given its name to Adyar K Lakshman (1933-2014) another distinguished Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer. But suburbs apart, Madras has given its own name to the legendary Madras Lalithangi Vasanthakumari (1928-1990). Hailed as MLV, she was not only a musical celebrity but a warm human loved by one and all for her nature. Sadness imbued her life even as she tried to imbue it with laughter.