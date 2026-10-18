A region that can no longer afford endless conflict

West Asia is confronting a paradox. Never has the region possessed such military capabilities, defence systems and security partnerships. Yet its sense of security has never seemed so fragile. The US-Iran war, renewed fighting in Yemen, attacks on Saudi Arabia and the unresolved Gaza question are not identical conflicts. But their effects overlap. The danger is that each clash is weakening the region's ability to contain the others.

The war involving the US, Israel and Iran has exposed the limits of military force. Greater firepower can destroy facilities, weaken military capabilities and impose severe punishment. It cannot always produce political consent or lasting stability. Iran has demonstrated that even under intense pressure, it can threaten the systems supporting Gulf growth. The contest has therefore moved beyond military installations into the region's economic bloodstream.

This is what makes the recent attacks particularly serious. Airports, pipelines, oil terminals and gas facilities are not minor targets. They support economic confidence. A Reuters investigation shows how precise strikes have hit Gulf systems since the conflict began in February. Even after repairs, investors, airlines, insurers and commercial firms remain doubtful. The ability to impose damage can become key power in its own right.

Saudi Arabia's problem is especially revealing. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision of transforming an oil-dependent economy into a diversified global hub requires tourism, investment and secure international links. Renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi airports and energy assets threaten precisely these assumptions. Reports of missiles directed towards Medina add a highly sensitive dimension, although responsibility for that incident remains disputed. The Houthis have denied targeting the holy cities—when religious emotions can worsen the crisis.

Gaza, meanwhile, remains an unsettled political and humanitarian wound. The ceasefire framework reduced major hostilities but has not delivered a lasting deal or meaningful reconstruction. Its wider importance lies partly in how the Palestinian question has influenced regional action, Houthi rhetoric and Arab diplomacy. A lull in one theatre does not remove the grievances or political calculations that can fuel conflict elsewhere.

Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad highlights a particularly important change: the ‘use of connectivity’. Sea lanes, airports, pipelines and strategic chokepoints, created to enable growth, can be turned into instruments of force. He observes that while Iran has supplied advanced technology and influenced Houthi tactics, the movement has developed the ability to produce simpler drones locally. External backing and local change can make a non-State actor more capable, and possibly less manageable.

The Strait of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb demonstrate how geography boosts this power. Damage need not close either passage completely to raise freight rates, insurance costs and energy prices. Offshore platforms, ports, harbours and loading terminals add to the weak spots. The lesson is not that powerful navies have become useless; it is that no navy can constantly protect every vessel and economic installation across the huge zone. The age of Somali piracy offered an earlier reminder of this hard reality.

The Mecca Alliance, involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye, is now facing its first major test. Its members have announced steps to implement collective defence commitments. But an alliance's trust cannot be measured only by the military resources it assembles. Pakistan and Türkiye have different regional interests, domestic limits and relationships with Iran. More importantly, additional military participation may stop attacks or deepen the conflict, depending upon how it is used. Alliances should possess the political vision to prevent wars, not merely the capacity to enter them.

Qatar's warnings about the wider costs of the Iran clash confirm the point. Gulf states have invested heavily to become centres of trade, aviation, finance and technology. Their growth rests upon stability. A regional order in which every economic asset is a potential target undermines the very growth these countries have pursued. Defence is necessary, but without diplomatic routes, it can become an endless exchange of punishment.