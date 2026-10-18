A region that can no longer afford endless conflict

West Asia is confronting a paradox. Never has the region possessed such military capabilities, defence systems and security partnerships. Yet its sense of security has never seemed so fragile. The US-Iran war, renewed fighting in Yemen, attacks on Saudi Arabia and the unresolved Gaza question are not identical conflicts. But their effects overlap. The danger is that each clash is weakening the region's ability to contain the others.
The war involving the US, Israel and Iran has exposed the limits of military force. Greater firepower can destroy facilities, weaken military capabilities and impose severe punishment. It cannot always produce political consent or lasting stability. Iran has demonstrated that even under intense pressure, it can threaten the systems supporting Gulf growth. The contest has therefore moved beyond military installations into the region's economic bloodstream.
This is what makes the recent attacks particularly serious. Airports, pipelines, oil terminals and gas facilities are not minor targets. They support economic confidence. A Reuters investigation shows how precise strikes have hit Gulf systems since the conflict began in February. Even after repairs, investors, airlines, insurers and commercial firms remain doubtful. The ability to impose damage can become key power in its own right.
Saudi Arabia's problem is especially revealing. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision of transforming an oil-dependent economy into a diversified global hub requires tourism, investment and secure international links. Renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi airports and energy assets threaten precisely these assumptions. Reports of missiles directed towards Medina add a highly sensitive dimension, although responsibility for that incident remains disputed. The Houthis have denied targeting the holy cities—when religious emotions can worsen the crisis.
Gaza, meanwhile, remains an unsettled political and humanitarian wound. The ceasefire framework reduced major hostilities but has not delivered a lasting deal or meaningful reconstruction. Its wider importance lies partly in how the Palestinian question has influenced regional action, Houthi rhetoric and Arab diplomacy. A lull in one theatre does not remove the grievances or political calculations that can fuel conflict elsewhere.
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad highlights a particularly important change: the ‘use of connectivity’. Sea lanes, airports, pipelines and strategic chokepoints, created to enable growth, can be turned into instruments of force. He observes that while Iran has supplied advanced technology and influenced Houthi tactics, the movement has developed the ability to produce simpler drones locally. External backing and local change can make a non-State actor more capable, and possibly less manageable.
The Strait of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb demonstrate how geography boosts this power. Damage need not close either passage completely to raise freight rates, insurance costs and energy prices. Offshore platforms, ports, harbours and loading terminals add to the weak spots. The lesson is not that powerful navies have become useless; it is that no navy can constantly protect every vessel and economic installation across the huge zone. The age of Somali piracy offered an earlier reminder of this hard reality.
The Mecca Alliance, involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye, is now facing its first major test. Its members have announced steps to implement collective defence commitments. But an alliance's trust cannot be measured only by the military resources it assembles. Pakistan and Türkiye have different regional interests, domestic limits and relationships with Iran. More importantly, additional military participation may stop attacks or deepen the conflict, depending upon how it is used. Alliances should possess the political vision to prevent wars, not merely the capacity to enter them.
Qatar's warnings about the wider costs of the Iran clash confirm the point. Gulf states have invested heavily to become centres of trade, aviation, finance and technology. Their growth rests upon stability. A regional order in which every economic asset is a potential target undermines the very growth these countries have pursued. Defence is necessary, but without diplomatic routes, it can become an endless exchange of punishment.
For India, West Asia is no distant theatre. Its importance has moved far beyond the usual reliance on imported energy. Millions of Indians live and work in the Gulf. Trade, investment, remittances, aviation, fertilisers and maritime routes bind our economies. Setbacks in Hormuz or the Red Sea affect shipping costs, industrial inputs and household prices. Weaknesses in offshore energy systems and commercial ports also point to gaps in India's maritime readiness. Economic interdependence creates opportunities, but it also transmits instability with great speed.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UAE is therefore significant. India has developed strong relationships with the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Israel and the US. These relationships are not alike, and neither can they be narrowed to rival camps. India's task is to keep dialogue across divides, support the security of Gulf partners, protect freedom of travel and back political solutions, without thinking New Delhi can mediate every clash alone; it obviously cannot, but it can still have a helpful effect through its urging.
There is a further lesson for Indian security planning. Precise weapons and relatively inexpensive unmanned systems can now threaten assets whose protection demands far greater expenditure. India must track emerging technologies terrorist organisations could use, while extending the spirit of atmanirbharta beyond usual military platforms. Creative wargaming, critical infrastructure protection and coordination between military and civilian agencies are vital. The aim is not to predict every attack, which is impossible, but to spot new weak spots before an enemy uses them. Readiness must change as fast as the methods of damage.
West Asia's wars cannot be resolved through a simple sum of military strength. The region needs trusted defence, but also ways to exercise control, negotiate and build economic strength. India has every reason to support such an outcome. The longer these conflicts continue, the more they threaten the networks connecting West Asia to the world. The real success will not be another display of harmful power, but rebuilding confidence that the region's future can be built without endless war.
Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) | Governor of Bihar and former Commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps
(Views are personal)