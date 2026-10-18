The tale of two birthdays

Well deserved, of course, then why this disquiet?

Mohan Bhagwat himself hinted at it.

The day after, on September 18, 2026, addressing the Yuva Dharma Sansad in Ujjain, Bhagwat warned against ahankar (arrogance) and the illusion of absolute power: “A person who acts out of ahankar (arrogance) believing that everything is under their control because of the ego, carries the misconception in mind that everything should happen according to their own will. But that is not so.” Was this a slanting reference to Modi? After all, the RSS doesn't believe in vyakti puja, the worship of individuals. Individuals come and go, but it is the Sangathan that must prevail.

Perhaps, Bhagwat did not refer to Modi at all. But couldallthe pomp and circumstance of the latter’s birthday, this ostentation, expensive and coordinated, have happened with approval from the very top?Was the PM was succumbing to seductive power of his own cult?

Why should we be so uncharitable, even suspicious? Moreover,Modi admirers protest, isn't he doing it for the party? After all, larger-than-life promotions and projections win elections. From Indira Gandhi to J. Jayalalithaa.

Right? Then let us put this hypothesis to the test. If Modi's personality cult alone won elections, then the 2024 results should have been charso par--400 plus. But, personality cults by themselves do not win elections. Nor do ideologies or propaganda. Else, shouldn’t the setback of 2024 must also be laid at his doorstep?

Today, what we see instead is a government that though it seems electorally formidable is no longer invulnerable. The ruling party appears to be misfiring on several fronts: unemployment and economic anxieties, foreign-policy complications, youth unrest resulting in the resignation of the former education minister, controversies surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, strictures on the Chief Election Commissioner, and the growing North-South divide—to mention a few.

These problems demand serious attention, consultation, institutional competence, and, above all, a willingness to listen. Not deflection, whether via foreign tours and awards, nor the endless rehearsals of the accomplishments of the last twenty-five years.

What seems to be the response instead? Too often, a tendency to delegitimate dissent while ratcheting up the personality cult of the great leader.To double down on stamping out all protests while and ratcheting up the personality cult of the longest-serving prime minister may not be the best way forward.

Proverbially speaking, shootthe messenger to escape or avoid dealing with the message. As if attacking Rahul Gandhi or Cockroach Janata Party will make the issues they raise go away.

But who will drive home the message that this strategy is not quite working?

The difficulty is that well-wishers who offer honest advice are often the first to be discredited or discarded. As a result, the leader hears increasingly less of what he needs to know and more of what he wishes to hear.

That is when political power becomes particularly dangerous, not necessarily to its opponents, but to itself. If history is to be believed, the isolation of a great man in his own echo chamber is often the prelude to a fall.

The Modi saga, even the Modi myth,isquite secure in Indian history.Why, then,is there a driver need to overhype it? Shouldn’t constructive criticism, so crucial to improvement, indeed, to democracy itself, be more welcome?Democracy, after all, is not merely the periodic endorsement of popular leaders. It is the continuous possibility of questioning them.

The eleventh-century Kashmiri historian Kalhaṇa, whose Rājataraṅgiṇī records the splendours and follies of kings, understood something fundamental about political power. Its greatest danger lies not always in external enemies but in the corruption of judgment that success itself can produce.