State of the world and India’s evolving role: Viksit Bharat 2047

What are corporate results telling us about GDP growth? There has been much debate about India’s GDP growth. Let’s look at it from the perspective of corporate results. If you see the April to June quarter results, 19 sectors exceeded expectations. As per data from SBI, there was strong performance from financials, sugar, auto ancillaries, metals, jewellery, capital goods, chemicals, telecom, paper and textiles. There was decent performance from FMCG, power, IT services, healthcare and pharma. Muted performance from media and the oil marketing companies. The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal covers a select set of companies. They call this the MOFSL Universe. In this data set, sales were up 18% against their prior forecast of 15%, EBITDA was up 15% vs a forecast of 10%. PAT was up 22% vs a forecast of 15%. PAT growth was at a 10-quarter high. They measured the beat-miss dynamics, which is how many companies beat the forecast and how many missed the forecast. 48% exceeded forecasts, 25% missed the forecasts, 27% met the forecasts. This is not to say that the Indian economy doesn’t have challenges. The capex cycle remains subdued, some of the demand growth may be coming from GST cuts, and there are employment challenges. But we are moving in the right direction.

Signal from Unilever. As you know, Unilever is one of the world’s largest FMCG companies. Let’s see how Unilever India fares in comparison to Unilever as a whole. Unilever India’s revenue is 12% of its parents’ revenues, its profits are 15% of total, and its market cap is 39% of its parent. This relative market cap anomaly is the bet investors are making on its growth prospects here in India.

The second half of the chessboard. Ray Kurzweil, noted computer scientist, came up with the chessboard as an analogy that applies to exponential technologies. If something is growing at 10%, this analogy does not apply. But if something is growing fast, at say 50% or more, then the landscape can change dramatically and quickly. Let me show you how. In an ancient Indian parable, the inventor of chess was being rewarded by the king and he made a seemingly simple request: that the kingdom should give him enough rice equal to 1 grain on the first square, 2 grains on the 2nd square, 4 grains on the 3rd square, 16 grains on the 4th square and so on. Few people can imagine that on the 32nd square, this means 4 billion grains, and by the last 64th square it means 18 million trillion grains, enough to bankrupt even the largest kingdoms. Now, follow Moore’s Law, which states that computing power doubles every 2 years. Moving from 2 to 4 to even 1000 transistors seems incremental. But you reach 50,000 transistors quickly and that is a new paradigm. The mobile economy is the result of this increase in computing power. To the chessboard guy, this would have been obvious, but for the rest of us it’s a revelation. Same for self-driving cars, which were experimental just 12 years ago and have started going mainstream. In this area we are still in the first half of the chessboard. I can’t even fathom what the second half may bring. And here’s another astounding statistic: the cell phone we carry in our hands today is a million times more powerful than the Apollo Mission’s guiding computer in the 1960s, which made man land on the moon! Then, the computer clock speed was 43Khz, now it's 3200 Mhz, or almost 100x more. Then, the RAM on the computer was 4KB, on your cellphone it's 4GB, which is a million times more. Similarly, storage has gone up seven million times! That’s why it's often said that the future comes slowly, and then suddenly.

The longest running experiment in the world. Evolution is the longest running experiment in the world, and there’s a lot to learn from it. If you study evolution, it’ll be clear that life is not fair individually, but it’s optimal for society as a whole. It rewards adaptability over perfection. It shows that collaboration enhances survival. It’s true for wolf packs; it’s true for humans. Progress happens through small steady steps, not great leaps. When legendary investor Warren Buffett was asked why people can’t copy him, his reply was: “No one wants to get rich slow”. Now, it’s a myth that dinosaurs became extinct because they couldn’t adapt. The story is more nuanced. A 10-15 mile wide asteroid hit earth, somewhere near Mexico. There were intense heat waves, earthquakes and tsunamis. Because of the debris, the sun was blocked. Plants stopped growing. Plant-eating dinosaurs starved. In a second order effect, meat eating dinosaurs ran out of plant eating prey. Big creatures became extinct. Small creatures survived, evolved into modern-day birds. With toothless beaks, they were able to eat seeds. Being small, they had low energy needs, they got into adulthood in one year, so as a species they recovered quickly. This is what is often alluded to in the survival of the fittest. Tree birds became extinct, and small birds survived. The message is clear: chance events can become a life and death matter. It is true for dinosaurs, it's true for companies. This is what modern-day disruption looks like.