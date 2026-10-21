Preserving NI in the age of AI

A blitzkrieg of warnings about AI and its threat to civilisation has exploded across American and European media. Some of the most prominent figures in the industry and technology world are now calling for caution, regulation, even a slowdown. The warnings are no longer coming only from science-fiction writers or technology sceptics. Researchers inside AI companies have raised alarms about systems becoming increasingly difficult to control. The fears, they say, are not fictional.

As I was reading this ominous news at my farm one morning, I opened the newspaper with a steaming cup of freshly-brewed filter coffee in my hands. The morning sun was rising over the rain-washed trees. The fragrance of wet earth mingled with hay. Above me, two tiny sunbirds, like yellow puffs of cloud, were busy building a nest on a trumpet vine blazing with orange flowers. Every few minutes they flew in and out, carrying dried leaves, fine twigs and blades of grass.

Nearby hung another marvel: a weaver bird’s nest. It was an extraordinary piece of natural engineering, woven from long grass, with its entrance cleverly placed at the bottom. The sunbirds had chosen another design—the entrance at the top, protected by a little peak-like canopy.

Both nests were beautifully adapted to their purpose: protecting their young from predators and keeping them dry and warm when the monsoon clouds opened up.

I was suddenly carried away from the make-believe virtual world of the internet—and now the universe of artificial intelligence—into the real world of rain, sun, soil, wind, seasons and birds.

You may wonder, dear reader, if I am digressing. I am not.

My thoughts travelled back to my childhood and my village. We were a joint family. One evening, over dinner, my uncle told us a story. We had a few acres of arecanut garden on the picturesque banks of the Hemavathy. Our elderly neighbour kept a dozen buffaloes. They had discovered our garden and would regularly feast on our banana plants. Those without calves in the neighbour’s shed would practically move into our garden, day and night.

The complaints fell on deaf ears. So my father and his three brothers hatched a plan.

At midnight, they tied the buffaloes together and, under cover of darkness, drove the entire herd away—through thistles, nettles, slush and forest tracks—20 km into the forest. They walked back several kilometres, caught a bus and reached the village at dawn.

But when they returned to the garden that morning, there were the buffaloes, blissfully munching away at the banana plants.

They had found their way home. They had an inbuilt compass. I wondered then: how did the buffaloes know? And how did my uncles find their way back without GPS?