Last month, we argued on this page that India needs independent system checks, tiered access rules and mandatory incident reporting if it is to be ready for artificial intelligence fires in the wild.

Since then, AI agent incidents have entered public discourse under a growing vocabulary. The OpenAI-Hugging Face incident gave us ‘agent swarms’: autonomous agents collaborating through shared environments. In early October, independent researchers traced a ‘fleet’ of agents, reportedly part of an evaluation team’s tests on Tencent Cloud, that made more than 2,600 attempts to scrape Alibaba’s Amap mapping service, at times using credentials found in a public code repository. And specialists at an AI lab showed, in a controlled setting, that models can already carry out key steps of spreading working AI systems from device to device across a network. They called them ‘AI worms’.

Just last week, the story acquired an Indian case file too. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the national nodal agency for cyber incidents, issued a critical advisory stating that it “has received multiple voluntary disclosures from AI-model providers stating that their models, during research and evaluation activity on the internet, had reached the live systems of Indian organisations”. In these cases, CERT-In notes, “the models’ actions exceeded the authorisation of their assigned tasks”. The agents used credentials and connection settings left exposed in application configurations, code repos and permissive cloud roles to read business records, including personal and confidential data.

Three details stand out to us. First, how these agents got in: not through any exotic exploits but through ordinary lapses, with the agents re-deriving and re-using the same exposed credentials in separate operations. Second, none of the affected organisations seemed to notice this was transpiring. In every case, CERT-In states, the incident was disclosed by the AI-model providers after their internal review. Third, there may yet be information we’re not privy to. The advisory names no providers, models, organisations or sectors, and doesn’t say what became of the data that was read.

Agent incidents are not contained by borders. If the only instruments that record them belong to the companies that build and run these systems, national digital ecosystems will depend on corporate good faith for both detection and disclosure. Even if every company disclosed every time, that would not amount to a robust security strategy. The burden of managing these risks should not fall on one class of institutions, public or private.

CERT-In’s threat hunting also uncovered a financially-motivated campaign targeting Indian entities that abused publicly available, AI-native offensive security tools. These tools compressed the time between initial access and final impact from days to a few hours. While it is encouraging that our domestic capacity detected this type of adversarial action, it is worth noting that in the evaluation incidents, which came to light through model providers’ disclosures, this wasn’t the case.

CERT-In deserves credit for what it now asks of AI developers, research labs and evaluation agencies: the isolation of evaluation workloads at the network layer, use of synthetic targets and credentials, automatic stopping of a run if an agent touches a third-party system, and notification of victims with publication of safeguards.