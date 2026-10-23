Kicking the butt alone won't do it

Two recent media reports highlighted the dangers posed by novel nicotine delivery devices like vapes and liquid nicotine pouches. Last month, the Bombay High Court ruled that duty-free shops operating at the international departure or arrival areas of Indian airports cannot sell imported nicotine pouches which are banned under the Indian law. The court said that duty-free shops are not exempt from domestic health regulations even if they are freed from the taxes levied in the domestic markets of India.

Those who mounted a legal challenge to the government regulation sold imported nicotine pouch brands without holding the required import licences. The court rejected the petitioners’ plea that duty-free shops operate beyond the Indian customs barriers and, hence, were governed by Indian laws. That was a strange argument, in any case. If a traveller assaults an employee of the duty-free shop or even another shopper, would the Indian laws not apply?

The Indian government has banned the sale of electronic cigarettes, liquid nicotine vaporisers (vapes) and nicotine pouches for good reason. Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical, with several harmful health effects. It is considered to be as addictive as heroin and cocaine, by the World Health Organization (WHO), the American Psychiatric Association and the US surgeon general. On entering the blood stream via the lungs (vaping) or sub-lingual absorption, nicotine quickly activates brain receptors which trigger pleasure and reinforcement responses. The addictive effect is even stronger in the developing brains of children and adolescents, where even brief experimentation can entrap them in a deadly habit.

A nicotine pouch mainly contains nicotine, water, flavourings, sweeteners and plant-based fibres. As they come in various dosages, some have more nicotine than others. While the intent of the original developers of these products were to aid tobacco cessation, tobacco industry majors have acquired most of these companies. They wish to profit from a diversity of smoked and non-smoked nicotine-containing products to benefit from the addictions of smokers as well as non-smokers.

Indeed, the tobacco industry is as adept at coming up with variations in its products as the Covid-19 virus was in creating new variants. Earlier versions of modified cigarettes were presented as ‘low tar, low nicotine’ cigarettes and sold as ‘Milds’. Studies showed that the health effects continued to be as bad because smokers addicted to nicotine simply smoked more of them.

While the global public health community was united in their battle against smoking of tobacco leaf products, it became divided in the case of novel nicotine delivery products. A section argued that since there was no combustion and harmful particulate matter (PM 2.5), nitrosamines and carbon monoxide did not enter the body through smoked tobacco products, the nicotine delivery diseases did not pose the risk of cancer or cardiovascular disease. They argued that as nicotine satisfied the smoker’s craving without the harmful chemical add-ons from tobacco leaf, nicotine delivery devices should be regarded as ‘harm reduction’ products that would promote smoking cessation.

Public health agencies in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and some other countries accepted that argument. Recently, these countries have woken up to the dangers of youth addiction to vaping and the alluring marketing tactics of the marketing industry. These governments are now attempting to regulate against the addition of flavouring agents and sale to minors.