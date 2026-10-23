Securing the maritime digital battleground

Future contests for maritime advantage will be fought with code, data and autonomous machines, alongside warships and missiles. As ports, shipping lanes and undersea infrastructure become dependent on digital networks, vulnerabilities once confined to cyberspace are acquiring tangible consequences at sea.

Maritime strength is no longer measured by hulls, tonnage and missile range; it now also hinges on digital capabilities and resilience. The military applications of AI, proliferation of unmanned underwater vehicles and growing reliance on low-Earth orbit satellites are expanding the digital grey zone in which states and non-state actors can undermine maritime security.

These risks take centre stage on October 29, when Greece, holding the UN Security Council (UNSC) Presidency, convenes a high-level briefing in New York on emerging technologies and international peace and security, with particular attention to maritime security.

The vulnerability is not hypothetical. When the October 19 deadline set by the cyber-extortion group “n0n” passed, it reportedly made good on its threat, publishing on its dark-web site data stolen from 38 maritime and logistics entities across 18 countries.

Investigations traced the incident to a compromised third-party operational software provider, exposing the supply-chain and trade data of multiple global operators simultaneously. The episode highlights a systemic weakness: modern shipping depends on an interconnected web of electronic data interchange systems, port software and terminal networks, allowing a breach at a single digital supplier to disrupt multiple links across the supply chain. A data breach, a jammed GPS signal or a low-cost drone can nowadays severely disrupt maritime commerce without a conventional naval blockade.

Nor is the danger confined to cyberspace. On October 15, drone strikes on two chemical tankers near Romania’s Black Sea coast left seven seafarers missing from one vessel and set both ablaze. In the Red Sea, Houthi strikes on commercial shipping since late 2023 have forced operators to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing costs, transit times and emissions. Maritime disruption no longer requires control of the seas: modest capabilities can threaten vital shipping corridors, endanger crews and impose costs far beyond the immediate target.