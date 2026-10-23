When conformity is a safer choice

In his essay Working Towards the Führer, Ian Kershaw explains how, in a certain political climate, the man or woman at the helm need not micromanage everything. The beneficiaries of the regime do it for them. Judges, administrators, policemen, media persons, traders and even housewives can learn to anticipate what power wants and contribute to it. Kershaw’s phrase describes how people throughout Hitler’s system anticipated what he wanted and abetted it.

In 1934, Nazi functionary Werner Willikens explained the principle in a speech: “The duty of every single person” was to work “in the spirit of the Führer”. Kershaw found in this a key to understanding how the dictatorship operated without the dictator having to issue every instruction. And in working towards its goals, people had something to gain: career, security, status and the protection of one’s place in the social order. Dissent appeared irrational because no greater good seemed likely to come of it. An autocracy could be even seen as utilitarian.

In The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer’s film about Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss, the machinery of mass murder is approached through the domestic life of the man who administers it. Höss pursues greater efficiency in the camp, including ways to increase its killing capacity. Beyond the wall, his family’s stability is founded on Höss’s efficacy as an executioner.

What we are talking about here is the difficult subject of the individual’s role within an institution. Neha Bora and her institution represent the other side of this equation. She and the All India Students’ Association are in total convergence. She anticipates what AISA wants and works towards those goals. The same is true of Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India. The difference lies in the political objectives they represent. The process is the same, characterised by devotion to the cause.

Consider the detention of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka of the Cockroach Janta Party. They were released on October 21 after seven days in custody. Their waving of national flags at a denotified Jantar Mantar may have been a childish act, but the consequences were disproportionate. They have been silenced indefinitely. No one in power needed to issue an instruction for what transpired thanks to a functionary’s devotion.

The question is not whether every official has a political motive. It is whether the institutional incentives encourage officials to err on the side of restriction rather than liberty. If Jantar Mantar can be denotified as a protest site, what prevents another authority from declaring the whole of the capital off-limits to protest?