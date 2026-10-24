India–US defence ties: The strategic anchor the bilateral relationship needs

Defence cooperation between two countries is rarely confined to the military domain. It builds habits of consultation, institutional familiarity and mutual trust that can influence the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. This becomes particularly important during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, when crises test the resilience of partnerships and trust becomes a strategic asset. For India and the United States, a deeper defence relationship could therefore do more than strengthen their respective military capabilities. It could provide a firmer foundation for their broader strategic partnership, including economic cooperation and trade.

The relationship between New Delhi and Washington has made considerable progress over the past two decades. Yet, despite growing convergence on the Indo-Pacific and regional security, bilateral cooperation has not always advanced evenly across different domains. Trade negotiations, for instance, have at times proved difficult, with differences over market access, tariffs and domestic economic priorities complicating efforts to reach mutually satisfactory outcomes. It is difficult to establish whether a stronger defence relationship would, by itself, have resolved these differences. But it is reasonable to argue that deeper strategic trust and a greater convergence of interests could create a more favourable environment for addressing them. Defence cooperation should not be expected to substitute for commercial negotiations; it can, however, strengthen the wider relationship within which such negotiations take place.

This is why India and the United States should view defence cooperation not merely as one component of their bilateral agenda, but as a potential strategic anchor for the relationship as a whole. Defence partnerships involve sustained engagement between governments, military establishments, research institutions and industrial enterprises. They require long-term planning, dependable commitments and a degree of confidence in the intentions and reliability of the partner. Over time, these interactions can build relationships that endure beyond individual political disagreements or differences on particular issues. When a crisis emerges, such institutional connections can facilitate communication, improve mutual understanding and help prevent tactical differences from escalating into broader strategic misunderstandings.