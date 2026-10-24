It’s getting to dusk in Europe, time for the Owl of Minerva

“The language of Europe is translation,” Umberto Eco had once said in his usual, resonant style. It was the early 1990s, a time of boundless optimism, especially among a certain kind of 20th century social-intellectual elite from Western Europe. The Soviet Union had collapsed, the reintegration of the Eastern bloc was at hand, and the clock had struck Maastricht.

Eco was speaking to Richard Kearney, who was putting together a remarkable set of interviews with continental thinkers to catch the spirit of the age. One after the other, they waxed about the future of Europe. They spoke of a cultural continuum, a continent of coffeehouses stretching from Lisbon to St Petersburg, recognisably one entity, rapt in gentle discourse. One citizenship, one currency, all of it was going to come as proof.

In the “Angry Autumn” of 2026, the shadows crowd in ominously over that vision. It’s not only France that resembles the haunting last scenes of Carl Dreyer’s silent-era classic, The Passion of Joan of Arc. At least 11 European nations, from Ireland to Albania, are seeing street protests. Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany and Austria not excluded, so it’s not just a disturbance on the periphery. The common element is a deep economic insecurity.

Prices are skyrocketing for everything, from fuel to housing to education. The Euro crisis—a traumatic phase which felled governments like nine pins in at least half of Eurozone countries amidst IMF bailouts, structural adjustment, austerity and the like—evidently did not end in 2018. Mark the pandemic right after, and trace a straight line to the present. Cassandras are doing brisk business. Not just the EU, the future of Europe, as we knew it, itself seems up in the air.