Gold glittering because other options aren't

Recent fluctuations in gold prices resemble a carnival thrill ride. From 2018, particularly after 2022, it increased to reach a peak of around $5,300 in early 2026. It then fell and is currently trading around $4,000. Over the last decade, even after recent falls, gold has risen around 300 percent.

The initial momentum came from the debasement trade. Rising price pressures in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine war created concern about the purchasing power of paper money. This was exacerbated by the decision of the US and its allies to weaponise finance through sanctions, trade restrictions, seizure of Russian foreign exchange reserves and overseas assets, and denying access to payment systems. In combination with erratic American policies around the devaluation of the dollar, US capital controls, and restructuring of Treasury bonds, this encouraged a switch to hard assets, such as gold.

Investors and especially central banks increased their holdings of the precious metal. Central banks purchased an average of 1,000 tonnes a year over the past four years, double the average of the previous decade, taking their total holding to more than 36,000 tonnes. Fear of confiscation has meant that gold at 27 percent is now larger than central bank holdings of US government bonds (22 percent).

Only around 222,600 tonnes of gold have been mined through history, equivalent to a single solid cube measuring 22.6 metre on each side. The stock grows by annually 1.5-2 percent. There have been few major discoveries in recent years because of lower exploration spending, in part due to unattractive prices and most miners favouring more economic copper-gold ore bodies. This meant that the sudden demand shock drove prices sharply higher.

The retracement was surprising given that the pressures identified remain intact. It may have been driven by fear of rising interest rates, and a recovery in the dollar after the launch of US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Uncertainty about the Federal Reserve policies under new Chair Kevin Warsh, which may raise interest rates again, was another factor. As gold pays no income, higher interest rates increase the opportunity or holding cost. As it is quoted in dollars, currency movements inversely affect the metal’s price.

The fall may have also resulted from liquidation of gold holdings, in the wake of Operation Epic Fury, to meet cash needs or cover margins calls amidst volatile markets. Central banks in India, Indonesia and Türkiye sold gold reserves to support their embattled currencies as capital fled emerging markets. It may also have been profit taking after the sharp price increase or rebalancing of portfolios with fast money switching to bets on AI, memory chips, semi-conductors, and other technology investments.

Gold defies logical explanation. Warren Buffett is a sceptic: “Gold gets dug out of the ground … we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again, and pay people to stand around guarding it.” Industrial use (45 percent culturally based jewellery demand, mainly from India and China, and 15 percent industrial applications primarily in electronics) follows some economic logic. The remaining 40 percent, primarily to meet investment demand, is mired in tenuous theories.

The investment case is mixed. Its tactical value over specific periods is significant. But gold is not itself a great store of value, at least over long periods. While it reached its highest real (inflation-adjusted) price in early 2026, at around $4,000 it is barely above the 1980 price, meaning that investors have earned nothing or very little over nearly half a century.