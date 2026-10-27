All accountable in stampede nation

Nineteen people who went out to celebrate Durga Puja on the evening of October 17 never returned home. The crowd crush at Chorbagan in Kolkata left the city grieving and many uncomfortable questions unanswered. Someone I knew was among those who lost their lives, making the tragedy painfully personal. Yet, I wonder why it should take a familiar face for us to feel the full weight of such a tragedy.

India has witnessed this horror before. At religious gatherings, railway stations, sporting celebrations and political rallies, ordinary occasions have repeatedly ended in extraordinary grief. The settings change. The stories of those left behind do not. We mourn, demand answers and promise it must never happen again. Then another crowd gathers, another warning goes unnoticed and another tragedy takes us by ‘surprise’. Are these disasters really so unpredictable? Or have we simply grown accustomed to living dangerously?

What happens when lakhs of people gather in one place? We tend to look at others for reassurance. If everyone is moving towards an entrance, we assume it must be safe. Excitement spreads easily, but so does fear. In a dense crowd, even a small disturbance can trigger confusion. Yet it would be unfair to dismiss such tragedies as mere panic or irrational mob behaviour.

Beyond a certain density, people lose control over their own movements. They may be pushed forward without intending to. Someone who falls may be impossible to reach to help. The pressure of bodies alone can make breathing difficult and turn fatal within minutes. Children, older adults and those with physical limitations are particularly vulnerable.

What appears from outside to be a reckless crowd may actually be hundreds of frightened individuals struggling to stay upright. Understanding this distinction matters. It shifts our attention from blaming people for panicking to asking why they were allowed to become trapped in the first place.

The danger often begins long before the crowd assembles. We have gradually turned public celebrations into competitions for attention. A temple gathering, a cricket victory, a concert or a festival becomes an event that simply cannot be missed. Social media amplifies the excitement. Viral videos, relentless publicity and the fear of being left out draw people in numbers that the venue may never have been designed for.

Organisers celebrate record attendance. We proudly share photographs of overflowing streets. Rarely do we ask whether those thousands can leave as safely as they entered. There is nothing wrong with devotion, celebration or collective joy. The trouble begins when popularity becomes more important than capacity. We have become remarkably good at creating excitement, but not nearly as thoughtful about its consequences.