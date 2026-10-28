Breathing life into political adda and dance of democracy

This is an essay on perception. It’s a study of how the new movements look at democracy to construct and reconstruct the world. I want to begin with two notes from my diary—both reflections on majoritarianism.

The first entry is that majoritarianism, in a way, has become a map of mediocrity. It has created a series of monocropped ideas, preventing both the diversity and divergence that democracy desperately needs.

The second entry says majoritarianism has created a conventional narrative. It has adopted the standard dualism of opposition and hegemony, and to a certain extent, carries out the narrative itself. Subtleties, eccentricities and dissenting imaginations are lost in this construct.

This essay is an attempt to probe these two.

Let’s try to understand the nature of the student protests by looking at the way they were constructed and perceived, starting with talking to a few people who attended the protests. I want to begin with a sharp-minded student of mine. She said, “I went there without knowing too much. I went there to know more, and I realised I was in good company. Almost all the people there went with an idea of trying to find out more.”

What’s really important was the moment’s tentativeness. The tentativeness was, for her, as important for sociology as uncertainty was for physics. Both gave a certain classical edge and a modernist impulse that allowed the subjects to acquire a sense of difference and a sense of fluidity at once.

She pointed out, “I realised everyone there was equally open-minded. There was a sense of hospitality, a sense of diversity. What integrated them was the sense of a common problem. The problem became the commons for the protest movement. It was not any solution, not any ideology.” She pointed out that there were no cadres, and that the few who came from the RSS and Bajrang Dal were not effective.

It allowed for a different kind of storytelling. She added, “One of the most beautiful things about the tentativeness was that it allowed for the play of language. Democracy became a polysemic term.” Democracy’s multifarious meanings became a part of the very guarantee of the vitalising nature of the political process. By allowing divergence, democracy became a kind of pedagogy.

Another protester pointed out that it was not just language that conveyed—it was the silence of body language, too. This was very crucial, he repeated, because many times a shrug or a wave was as poetic or emphatic as any wordy vocabulary.

Together, they pointed out that body language, orality and polysemy added to a new kind of democracy, which was itself like a liberated language. A democracy that celebrated multiple meanings of words. A democracy that invented itself almost every day.