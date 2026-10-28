They didn't start the fire

The electoral victory of youth protesters in Serbia is an opportunity to examine the juvenescent riots burning through Europe. The protests, escalating into riots in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Albania, Greece, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Ireland began with students questioning the slide in schooling, but encompassed a cost-of-living crisis, housing unaffordability, strained public services, inflation and youth disillusionment exacerbated by growth stagnation and austeritism. These protests shared concerns: slow growth, expensive energy transitions, exorbitant geopolitics, housing missupply and generational financial failures.

One might assume that a potential Europe Spring echoing the 2010 Arab one is odd in a generally stable continent. But especially in societies skilled at self-advertising a balmy side, schisms are revealed when the band-aid is ripped off by the smallest exertion: children protesting a schooling crisis.

When this boiler blew, it suddenly brought years of creeping deterioration up close and personal. The structural pressures across Western and Southern Europe—comprising a quarter of Europe’s land area—include prices drubbing incomes: a euro-area inflation reacceleration (around 3.8 percent last month). Southern, Western and Northern Europe, which comprise 41 percent of the continent, are being drained by Ukraine and European Russia, comprising about 45 percent. The multibillion-euro support for Ukraine, and the militarisation drive predicated on the imminence of a Russian invasion, has bled Europe dry of capex.

But each country also has its own issues. In France, youth unemployment has risen to 21 percent for 15-24-year-olds—the most vocal and volatile demographic—schools are underfunded, and pensions and military commitments are crowding out youth investment. Fiscal rigidity and public spending of 57 percent of the GDP has fuelled youth unemployment.

Housing is the dominant crisis in Spain and Portugal. Italy’s inflation beats the euro-area average, and wages are sinking. Cost-of-living marches turned violent in Milan, Turin and Bologna, and sparked off supply-chain disruptions. Albanian issues include education, corruption, development projects sans popular appeal, cost-of-living and institutional distrust.

The material damage is enormous: Morningstar DBRS estimates insurance losses alone at €1.2 billion, most of it in France, ground zero. That is over 1.5 times of what was lost in the 2023 summer riots.

The protests are left-wing-led. The dominant imagery is of black-clad parkourists whom the media calls Antifa activists primed to wreak havoc. The public has been taught to fear Antifa not as anti-fascist but as anarchic—which is not the same as anarchist, a non-hierarchical, unconfrontationist ideology that falls outside the Left-Centrist-Right trinary. The hyper-kinetic ‘Black Bloc’ is helping credentialise the far-Right parties. Simultaneously, youth mobilisation is helping forge promissory templates on housing, education and wages.

The global emergence of a decentralised, uncoordinated response to structural pressures is rooted in a flashmob-like, post-ideological dynamic that seems pre-ordained to morph into political anarchism. This commonality of purpose stretches from Asia through Africa to Europe. And Africa and Asia preceded Europe. Kenya had the Jenga Movement and the Gen-Z Uprising; Nigeria the End Bad Governance movement; Senegal the Y'en a Marre movement; Morocco massive rallies against failing public healthcare systems, high unemployment and state spending priorities; Tanzania Mo29 and Maandamano against electoral processes; Togo the movement against constitutional changes extending presidential terms indefinitely.