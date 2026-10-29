Into the next phase of globalisation

The world is at an inflection point. Driven by geopolitical friction, trade fragmentation, rapid technological shifts and climate urgency, global economic engagement is undergoing a structural reset. As supply chains reconfigure around strategic priorities and artificial intelligence redefines competitiveness, the paramount challenge lies in architecting a resilient, inclusive and sustainable economic order that can preserve global openness and cooperation.

India’s scale, digital capabilities, entrepreneurial energy and international partnerships position it to contribute ideas and solutions to shared global challenges. The next frontier is to project these strengths onto the global stage through innovation and constructive leadership.

Genuine global leadership demands the capacity to generate ideas, build consensus and deliver tangible solutions. India’s evolving international footprint reflects these priorities. The India AI Impact Summit, hosted earlier this year in New Delhi, served as a crucial global stage for defining inclusive and responsible AI. Meanwhile, initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure showcase India's ability to anchor international cooperation on clean energy and climate resilience.

The next step is to convert dialogue into collaboration, innovation and measurable outcomes. Trade, technology and trust are central to this effort, providing the foundations on which India can contribute to a more connected and resilient global economy.

Global trade remains essential to prosperity, even as its geography and priorities evolve. According to the World Trade Organization’s October 2026 projections, world goods and services trade volume is expected to grow by 3.7 percent in 2026 and 4.7 percent in 2027, supported partly by AI-related infrastructure investment. For India, this evolving trade environment presents an opportunity to build on its export momentum: India’s exports reached a record $863.1 billion in 2025-26, reflecting its expanding manufacturing and services capabilities.

Yet growth alone is insufficient without resilience. Disruptions to maritime routes, energy markets and critical supply chains underscore the need for diversification. India must strengthen its participation in global value chains through competitive manufacturing, better logistics, quality standards and deeper integration of smaller enterprises. Trade agreements can open markets, but sustained competitiveness depends on productivity, innovation and reliable delivery. Stronger commercial engagement across Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia can further diversify India's economic partnerships.

Economic value is shifting toward high-tech frontiers, driven by breakthroughs in AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, quantum technologies and advanced manufacturing. India’s digital public infrastructure, startup ecosystem and engineering talent provide a strong foundation. Its ambition must now extend from technology adoption to research, commercialisation and indigenous innovation.

This requires greater research and development investment, stronger industry-academia collaboration and international partnerships that deliver knowledge transfer, skills and joint innovation. No country can develop every critical technology independently. India can strengthen its global position by combining domestic capabilities with international expertise, while ensuring that technological progress expands opportunity and productivity across industries.