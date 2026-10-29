Into the next phase of globalisation

The world is at an inflection point. Driven by geopolitical friction, trade fragmentation, rapid technological shifts and climate urgency, global economic engagement is undergoing a structural reset. As supply chains reconfigure around strategic priorities and artificial intelligence redefines competitiveness, the paramount challenge lies in architecting a resilient, inclusive and sustainable economic order that can preserve global openness and cooperation.
India’s scale, digital capabilities, entrepreneurial energy and international partnerships position it to contribute ideas and solutions to shared global challenges. The next frontier is to project these strengths onto the global stage through innovation and constructive leadership.
Genuine global leadership demands the capacity to generate ideas, build consensus and deliver tangible solutions. India’s evolving international footprint reflects these priorities. The India AI Impact Summit, hosted earlier this year in New Delhi, served as a crucial global stage for defining inclusive and responsible AI. Meanwhile, initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure showcase India's ability to anchor international cooperation on clean energy and climate resilience.
The next step is to convert dialogue into collaboration, innovation and measurable outcomes. Trade, technology and trust are central to this effort, providing the foundations on which India can contribute to a more connected and resilient global economy.
Global trade remains essential to prosperity, even as its geography and priorities evolve. According to the World Trade Organization’s October 2026 projections, world goods and services trade volume is expected to grow by 3.7 percent in 2026 and 4.7 percent in 2027, supported partly by AI-related infrastructure investment. For India, this evolving trade environment presents an opportunity to build on its export momentum: India’s exports reached a record $863.1 billion in 2025-26, reflecting its expanding manufacturing and services capabilities.
Yet growth alone is insufficient without resilience. Disruptions to maritime routes, energy markets and critical supply chains underscore the need for diversification. India must strengthen its participation in global value chains through competitive manufacturing, better logistics, quality standards and deeper integration of smaller enterprises. Trade agreements can open markets, but sustained competitiveness depends on productivity, innovation and reliable delivery. Stronger commercial engagement across Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia can further diversify India's economic partnerships.
Economic value is shifting toward high-tech frontiers, driven by breakthroughs in AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, quantum technologies and advanced manufacturing. India’s digital public infrastructure, startup ecosystem and engineering talent provide a strong foundation. Its ambition must now extend from technology adoption to research, commercialisation and indigenous innovation.
This requires greater research and development investment, stronger industry-academia collaboration and international partnerships that deliver knowledge transfer, skills and joint innovation. No country can develop every critical technology independently. India can strengthen its global position by combining domestic capabilities with international expertise, while ensuring that technological progress expands opportunity and productivity across industries.
In an uncertain world, trust has become an economic asset. Investors need predictable policies, transparent regulations and reliable institutions; businesses need secure digital systems, consistent standards and dependable partners. For India, continued reforms, robust quality infrastructure and credible sustainability practices are essential to strengthening confidence.
Trust also requires international dialogue. Economic security and open markets need not be competing objectives. Diversified supply chains, transparent rules and proportionate risk management can protect legitimate interests while preserving the benefits of global cooperation. Building such confidence is essential to attracting long-term investment and enabling partnerships that endure beyond immediate commercial considerations.
Such a moment brings greater responsibility to address shared challenges, from energy security and climate resilience to food systems and workforce transformation. This requires collaboration across governments, industry, academia and international institutions to mobilise investment, develop skills and scale solutions.
These imperatives make the 31st CII Partnership Summit particularly relevant. Convened in Visakhapatnam during November 12-13 under the theme ; Navigating the New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust, Thought Leadership’, it intends to bring together a variety of stakeholders to advance opportunities in investment, technology collaboration, market access and skills development. The summit’s four reinforce one another: trade expands opportunities; technology drives innovation; trust sustains partnerships; and thought leadership guides collective action.
With globalisation increasingly demanding strategic agility alongside economic scale, India has an opportunity to shape a more collaborative and resilient global economy. The upcoming summit seeks to advance this vision by translating strategic alignment into actionable and lasting partnerships for shared prosperity.
Chandrajit Banerjee | Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry
(Views are personal)
(cb@cii.in)