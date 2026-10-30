Justice inverted between crime and settlement

Consider two recent events. The CEO of Eiffel Tower’s managing company stepped down owing to a simple, though sensitive, administrative issue of segregating female employees during the visit of a team of monks. On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg, the high-profile founder-CEO of Meta Platforms who commands 61 percent voting power in the tech giant, did not lose a single dollar after what the courts agreed were his company’s major and deliberate violations relating to child safety, data misuse and platform addiction. Accountability works only if applied universally.

Meta, in August, settled a set of suits by agreeing to pay four US states about $18 billion. Two months later, another US court ordered Meta to pay $25 billion to the state of New Mexico in a separate suit alleging sharp practices on data privacy. But for the magnanimity of the judge, this penalty could reportedly have been up to $260 billion.

These are not first-time violations by Meta. Previous penalties on the company and its associates for privacy violations include the 2019 Federal Trade Commission settlement of $5 billion, the 2022 Irish authority’s penalty of €405 Million, the 2023 European Union fine of €390 million, just to mention a few. So it’s a series of continuing offences of the same nature; apart from competition violation.

However, Mark and Meta are not the only beneficiaries of the new pattern of settlement with cash penalties on the companies (with or without some modification of their companies’ business practices). As if the persons-in-charge, the conscience keepers, of the companies have nothing to do with the violations. Big CEOs and other top leadership seem to be too big for jail or even for personal fines.

Here are some big examples. Through the 1998 landmark Master Settlement Agreement, Big Tobacco companies committed $206 billion to 46 US states to offset the systemic public healthcare expenditures associated with smoking-related problems. BP settled the Deepwater Horizon oil spill for $20.8 billion in 2016. Volkswagen incurred a $14.7-billion liability the same year on account of its emissions-cheating setup.

In the financial sector, Bank of America's record $16.65-billion settlement in 2014 and JPMorgan Chase's $13 billion resolution in 2013 were stemming from the proliferation of toxic mortgage-backed securities. BNP Paribas agreed to $8.97 billion forfeiture in 2014 for illicitly processing transactions for embargoed jurisdictions. Except in a few cases the CEOs/top management of those companies did not suffer personally.

The central argument for settlement is rooted in public interest and speedy justice. In tune with this, State and regulatory frameworks have leveraged unprecedented, multi-billion-dollar financial settlements as the primary mechanisms to mitigate widespread harms on people; including children, the economy and environment.