When the precision of naming adds to the novelty of seeing

Another chance felicity, the ‘R’ in R K Shriramkumar, whom I just mentioned, is from musically-renowned Rudrapatna in the Hassan district of Karnataka. Of the same generation is Sangita Kalanidhi ‘Bombay’ Jayshree who, though born in Calcutta, spent her self-defining time in the city that is now inalienably part of her name. Sangita Kalanidhi Thodur Madabusi Krishna (born 1976) owes the first part of his three-part name to the village Thodur, also in Kancheepuram district.

Other conferees of the Sangita Kalanidhi in recent times whose names are drawn from places include the mridangam maestro Tiruvarur Bakthavathsalam (born 1956), whose place of birth Tiruvarur is altogether unique in Carnatic lore as the birthplace of the 18th century ‘trinity’—Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastri. For a Carnatic musician to carry Tiruvarur in his name can only be likened to an archaeologist bearing Rome in hers.

If there is a place name that a great writer is known by it is Thakazhi. Awash by the backwaters in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, Thakazhi is inseparable from Sivasankara Pillai (1912-1999), the great Malayalam novelist from there.

If Neyveli in Tamil Nadu is known for something other than lignite, it is for the celebrated vocalist who bears its name—Neyveli Santhanagopalan (born 1963). The legendary violinist A Kanyakumari arrived in this world in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh in the year that state was formed—1953. So her name has to have come from either the goddess of that name or from the southernmost tip of mainland India. But there is no denying that her given name immediately brings to mind the place once known as Cape Comorin.

Vizianagaram gives me cause now to move from Carnatic music to cricket. If there is one person whose long name—Pusapati Vijaya Ananda Gajapathi Raju (1906-1965)—would mean little if anything to most, but whose popular name has ‘household’ status, at least in cricketing circles, it is that of ‘Vizzy’. Derived, needless to say, from the princely state he was Maharajkumar of, Vizzy was more than a name. However, not all of the associated legend and lore did the owner of the name credit.