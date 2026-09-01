Human follies worsen natural calamities

We live in an era when changing rainfall patterns, floods, landslides, heat waves and other extreme climatic events are no longer rare. As the devastation in Nepal—soon after deadly floods in Kerala and Assam—showed, we must urgently adapt to live with climate change.

Yet, an important distinction must be made: rain itself is not a disaster. Disaster results from the interaction of natural hazards with vulnerable landscapes, inappropriate land use, inadequate scientific understanding, weak early-warning systems and delayed decisions.

Kerala—where heavy monsoon rainfall is a natural feature—is particularly exposed as it is marked by densely-packed valleys and extensive development along slopes and floodplains. Intense, short rainfall can rapidly saturate the slopes, overwhelm drainage systems and transform streams into destructive torrents. Landslides occur when rainfall-induced saturation combines with geological structure, soil thickness, weathering, slope geometry, drainage and land-use conditions to destabilise slopes.

The problem is aggravated when wetlands are reclaimed, drainage channels obstructed, floodplains encroached upon and hill slopes modified for roads, buildings, plantations and infrastructure. Such interventions reduce the natural capacity of the landscape to absorb, store and safely convey water.

Kerala's 41 west-flowing rivers are generally short and steep, resulting in rapid hydrological responses during extreme rainfall. Flood risk, therefore, increases when river channels, floodplains and wetlands are prevented from performing their natural functions.

The devastating floods of 2018 had demonstrated the complex interaction between extreme rainfall, catchment conditions, reservoir storage and dam operations. Kerala should undertake independent scientific assessments of reservoir operations and flood management practices. Dam operating rules, reservoir storage, flood cushion and downstream risks must be reassessed under changing climatic conditions. Reservoir sedimentation also requires continuous assessment because loss of storage capacity can affect flood management.